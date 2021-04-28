Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition Coming May 6, Requires Ray Tracing GPU

Metro Exodus is getting a big upgrade aimed at pushing your gaming PC to its limit. The Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition is coming May 6 and will be free to anyone who owns the original release across Steam, the Epic Games Store, Good Old Games, and the Microsoft Store.

According to the announcement through the official site, this version of the game will offer advanced ray tracing reflections and support for DLSS2.0 on Nvidia hardware. In fact, the announcement notes that this update will require a ray tracing capable GPU as a minimum spec. That means that currently, only players with an RTX 20/30 series or AMD 6000 series GPUs will even be able to run it.

An attached FAQ puts a fine point on it, stating that you cannot run it with ray tracing turned off. It will only be available on PCs, so it's not coming to Mac, Linux, or the streaming services Stadia or Luna. It also notes that it doesn't plan to add AMD Super Resolution, and it isn't planning to go back and add ray tracing to Metro Redux.

Almost every version of the update will transfer saves from the original release, so you'll be able to access chapter saves but not progress inside of a level since that will remain on the version it was created on. The one exception is the Microsoft Store version, which does not support save transfers. The install will be roughly 72 GB for the base game, and about 80 GB with all of its attached DLC.

"At first glance, Metro Exodus gives you that wide-open, free, and dangerous world unbound by tunnels, though the scope of its tale focuses on what drives you personally and the lengths you're willing to go to protect what matters most," Michael Higham wrote in GameSpot's original Metro Exodus review. "The open sandboxes may not be strongest addition, but the game still embraces the sense of vulnerability and post-apocalyptic terror alongside impactful weapons used in refined combat and stealth scenarios. You may miss the mystery and intrigue of the previous games, but Exodus puts together a charismatic crew of friends and family that you'll want to follow to the ends of the earth."