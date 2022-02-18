Metro Exodus Passes 6 Million Copies Sold In Three Years

As the 2019 game celebrates its third anniversary, 4A Games announces new sales and player stats.

Metro Exodus was released this week three years ago, and to celebrate the milestone, the developers have shared an update on some of the game's achievements since then.

Since launch, Exodus has sold more than 6 million copies, but the game has reached "millions" more through various promotions, like presumably when it was on Xbox Game Pass. Developer 4A Games also called out the game's two major expansions, The Two Colonels and Sam's Story, as well as its free ray tracing upgrade, as notable achievements for the title since launch in 2019.

Exodus is the third entry in the Metro series, following Metro 2033 (2010) and Metro: Last Light (2013). The series is based on Dmitry Glukhovsky's novels.

Glukhovsky said in 2019 that he was working on the story for the next Metro game, but we don't know anything about it as of yet.

Metro Exodus' PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version released in June 2021. It makes the game look and run better, with 60fps and higher resolutions as part of the free update for existing owners.

