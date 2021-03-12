The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Metro 2033 Is Free On Steam For A Limited Time
Until March 15, you can snag a copy of 4A Games' post-apocalyptic shooter free of charge for PC.
If you're looking for something to play this weekend on PC, Steam is currently giving away a great first-person shooter. 4A Games' Metro 2033 is free to own until March 15 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. It's important to note that the freebie is the original version of Metro 2033, not the enhanced version known as Metro 2033 Redux. The giveaway coincides with a franchise sale that includes the other two entries in the series for cheap.
Adapted from the Russian novel of the same name by Dmitry Glukhovsky, Metro 2033 originally released in 2010. Set in a post-nuclear apocalypse, Metro 2033 largely takes place in the winding tunnels of Moscow's underground metro system. You play as Artyom, a young man who has spent the vast majority of his life in the tunnels. After the station he lives in is attacked by mysterious creatures, Artyom leaves home to investigate and find help.
Metro 2033 is marked by its dreary, tense atmosphere and survival-oriented gameplay. It earned an 8/10 in our Metro 2033 review.
Metro 2033 Redux and Metro Last Light Redux are on sale for $4 each on Steam this weekend. You can also get the latest entry in the series, Metro Exodus, for only $13.59.
