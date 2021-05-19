Metal Slug Code J Gameplay Trailer Shows A Whole New Way To Play A Classic

New gameplay of the upcoming Metal Slug mobile game--tentatively titled Metal Slug Code J--has been released, giving us a first glance at a classic SNK game's new modern look.

The trailer shows series regular Marco battling through hordes of enemy soldiers, preserving the classic Metal Slug run-and-gun gameplay. Visual enhancements include full 3D character models for both the heroes and the enemies, along with new stage designs including underground areas and war-torn cities.

The trailer does show a pair of new mechanics, first with Marco instantly gaining weight and slowing down and then with a mummy disguise that allows him to crouch below attacks. Marco also wields a giant hammer to crush an obstacle as well as a parachute to navigate around obstacles during a vertical sequence.

The mobile Metal Slug is the result of a partnership between SNK and TiMi Studios, developers of top mobile titles including Call of Duty Mobile and the upcoming Pokemon Unite. This is not SNK's first foray into the world of mobile gaming, as The King of Fighters: All-Star put a side-scrolling beat-em-up spin on the classic fighting game franchise.

The Metal Slug franchise has been quiet in recent years, with both Metal Slug Attack for mobile and a PlayStation 4 port of Metal Slug Anthology being the series' last solo releases back in 2016. Metal Slug 1-5 and X did appear on the MVSX, a home arcade machine featuring over 50 of SNK's classic games.