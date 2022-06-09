Metal: Hellsinger Releases In September, Free Demo Out Now

Funcom announces the release date and launches a demo for the upcoming music-based game.

By on

Comments

As part of Summer Game Fest Live today, Funcom and developer The Outsiders announced that the music-rhythm game Metal: Hellsinger will be released on September 15. But you don't have to wait until then to check it out, as a free demo is out now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Additionally, Funcom announced that everyone who preorders Hellsinger on console will receive access to the game two days early, starting September 13. Additionally, a new gameplay trailer premiered during Summer Game Fest Live, featuring music from System of a Down's Serj Tankian and Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Glüz.

"The time has come, friends. We are so happy to be able to finally make the demo available to everyone so you can feel the Metal for yourself," The Outsiders' David Goldfarb said in a statement.

In Hellsinger, the goal is to shoot, dash, and perform "finishers" to the beat of a song. Players have access to six weapons, each with their own "ultimate" ability, that can be used to kill demons. Veteran voice actors Troy Baker and Jennifer Hale voice the main characters.

Hellsinger features a different song on each level, and every track has multiple layers. "Your performance impacts how many layers of the song will be played at a time, starting with atmospheric background music, and ending with powerful metal anthems," reads a line from the game's description.

