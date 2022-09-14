Metal: Hellsinger On PC Is Getting Custom Music Modding Tools Soon

Ahead of the release of Metal: Hellsinger on September 15, developer The Outsiders has announced that custom music modding tools will be added to the PC version of the game in a future update.

Let's tear down the skies.

Coming soon to PC.

Custom Music Modding support.

Unleash Hell. To YOUR beat. pic.twitter.com/eOim4lllwX — Metal: Hellsinger (@MetalHellsinger) September 14, 2022

In case you missed it was first announced, Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm-based shooter where you have to match bullets to the beat of the soundtrack as you slay every demon around you. To allow the music to soak into its design, The Outsiders recruited Alissa White-Gluz from Arch Enemy, Serj Tankian from System of a Down, Matt Heafy from Trivium, and several other heavy metal artists to provide vocals for the score that was composed by Twin Feathers.

The developers then created internal systems that can define the beat for everything in the game, which allows enemy and player actions to scale and match the rhythm of the song being played. "We have a system running in the background that always tells us, 'This is the beat. This is the beat. This is the beat,'" combat designer Adam Wrange explained. "So all of the systems for you, the player, [as well as] the enemies, and some of the environmental stuff that we have, they're all hooking into that same thing."

If that system can be applied to any song, then the options are potentially endless. If you choose a Justin Bieber song, for example, it will suit the hellish landscape of Metal: Hellsinger perfectly, according to the developers.

I mean, the game is set in Hell anyways. — Metal: Hellsinger (@MetalHellsinger) September 14, 2022

"You know that rare moment in video games where your actions unintentionally line up with the music you're listening to, whether it's the game's soundtrack or your own? Metal: Hellsinger bottles up that magic feeling and repeats it over and over again without the satisfaction ever fading," Richard Wakeling wrote in GameSpot's Metal: Hellsinger review.

If you're interested in trying the game out and you have an active Game Pass subscription on PC or Xbox Series X|S, you'll be able to dive into Metal: Hellsinger's mosh pit through the subscription service as well.