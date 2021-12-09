Metal: Hellsinger Debuts New Trailer At The Game Awards, Full Artist Lineup Announced

Funcom and developer The Outsiders have released a new gameplay trailer for the rhythm-based shooter Metal: Hellsinger, which features a number of famous metal musicians. Trivium's Matt Heafy appeared during The Game Awards to introduce the new trailer in Los Angeles.

The trailer shows off more of what to expect from Hellsinger, which challenges players to "slay to the bet" of a song. Additionally, the complete lineup of musicians who will appear in the game has been announced. In addition to Heafy, the game features Lamb of God's Randy Blythe, Alissa White-Gluz from Arch Enemy, Mikael Stanne from Dark Tranquility, and Björn Strid from Soilwork, among others.

Metal: Hellsinger Lineup:

Randy Blythe from Lamb of God

James Dorton from Black Crown Initiate

Matt Heafy from Trivium

Dennis Lyxzén from Refused and INVSN

Tatiana Shmailyuk from Jinjer

Mikael Stanne from Dark Tranquillity

Björn Strid from Soilwork

Alissa White-Gluz from Arch Enemy

Each of the singers recorded new songs written by Elvira Björkman and Nicklas Hjertberg for Hellsinger. The song in the new trailer is called "Acheron," and it's performed by Blythe.

Hellsinger is due for release in 2022 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Hellsinger's creative director is David Goldfarb, a veteran of the games industry who was the lead designer on Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and was the game director on Payday 2. Funcom acquired The Outsiders earlier this year.