Metal: Hellsinger Debuts New Trailer At The Game Awards, Full Artist Lineup Announced
Check out the newest trailer for Metal: Hellsinger from former Payday and Battlefield developer David Goldfarb.
Funcom and developer The Outsiders have released a new gameplay trailer for the rhythm-based shooter Metal: Hellsinger, which features a number of famous metal musicians. Trivium's Matt Heafy appeared during The Game Awards to introduce the new trailer in Los Angeles.
The trailer shows off more of what to expect from Hellsinger, which challenges players to "slay to the bet" of a song. Additionally, the complete lineup of musicians who will appear in the game has been announced. In addition to Heafy, the game features Lamb of God's Randy Blythe, Alissa White-Gluz from Arch Enemy, Mikael Stanne from Dark Tranquility, and Björn Strid from Soilwork, among others.
Metal: Hellsinger Lineup:
- Randy Blythe from Lamb of God
- James Dorton from Black Crown Initiate
- Matt Heafy from Trivium
- Dennis Lyxzén from Refused and INVSN
- Tatiana Shmailyuk from Jinjer
- Mikael Stanne from Dark Tranquillity
- Björn Strid from Soilwork
- Alissa White-Gluz from Arch Enemy
Each of the singers recorded new songs written by Elvira Björkman and Nicklas Hjertberg for Hellsinger. The song in the new trailer is called "Acheron," and it's performed by Blythe.
Hellsinger is due for release in 2022 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
Hellsinger's creative director is David Goldfarb, a veteran of the games industry who was the lead designer on Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and was the game director on Payday 2. Funcom acquired The Outsiders earlier this year.
