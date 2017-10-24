Metal Gear Survive Release Date Announced

After teasing an imminent announcement, Konami has now confirmed the release date for Metal Gear Survive. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One spinoff will launch on February 20 in the US and February 22 in Europe. This was confirmed in a tweet today.

Everyone who pre-orders gets the Survival Pack. This comes with four gold-plated weapons (bat, sledgehammer, survival machete, and survival spear), two gestures (happy and thumbs-up), four survival scarves (green, blue, pink, and silver), and Kabuki face paint. Additionally, the Survival Pack includes the Mother Base nameplate and the Boxman [The Orange] accessory.

Metal Gear Survive is the first game in the franchise to be released since series creator Hideo Kojima parted ways with Konami. It's a noticeably different sort of game, set in an alternate reality after the events of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes where you have to deal with what amount to zombies--something Kojima finds odd. It also features cooperative multiplayer as a key component, and is due out for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Metal Gear Survive was originally due out in 2017. But at E3 this year, Konami announced a delay to early 2018, saying it needed more time to polish the game. For more on the game, check out all of GameSpot's videos and written content here.