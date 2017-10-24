Metal Gear Survive Release Date Announced
The PS4 and Xbox One spinoff arrives in February.
Related
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
After teasing an imminent announcement, Konami has now confirmed the release date for Metal Gear Survive. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One spinoff will launch on February 20 in the US and February 22 in Europe. This was confirmed in a tweet today.
Everyone who pre-orders gets the Survival Pack. This comes with four gold-plated weapons (bat, sledgehammer, survival machete, and survival spear), two gestures (happy and thumbs-up), four survival scarves (green, blue, pink, and silver), and Kabuki face paint. Additionally, the Survival Pack includes the Mother Base nameplate and the Boxman [The Orange] accessory.
Metal Gear Survive is the first game in the franchise to be released since series creator Hideo Kojima parted ways with Konami. It's a noticeably different sort of game, set in an alternate reality after the events of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes where you have to deal with what amount to zombies--something Kojima finds odd. It also features cooperative multiplayer as a key component, and is due out for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.
Metal Gear Survive was originally due out in 2017. But at E3 this year, Konami announced a delay to early 2018, saying it needed more time to polish the game. For more on the game, check out all of GameSpot's videos and written content here.
Join the conversation