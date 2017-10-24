Metal Gear Survive News Coming Tomorrow, Konami Teases

Things have been very quiet on the Metal Gear front, with little word on the status of Metal Gear Survive in recent months. That will change very soon, as Konami has teased that some kind of news will finally arrive this week.

In a message posted on Metal Gear's official Twitter account, Konami simply states, "Announcement coming tomorrow. Stay tuned." There's no specific time or clue as to what we can expect; we only know to look for whatever it is tomorrow, October 25. The tweet was accompanied by the image below.

Metal Gear Survive is the first game in the franchise to be released since series creator Hideo Kojima parted ways with Konami. It's a noticeably different sort of game, set in an alternate reality after the events of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes where you have to deal with what amount to zombies--something Kojima finds odd. It also features cooperative multiplayer as a key component, and is due out for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You can watch a gameplay demo of it from last year above.

After originally being due out in 2017, earlier this year, Survive's release was delayed until early 2018. We'll hopefully get a sense of whether that's still the case as part of tomorrow's news.