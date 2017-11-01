Metal Gear Solid 5 Finally Receives A PS4 Pro Update

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is currently one of the free PS Plus games of the month, and if you haven't tried it out yet, there's now another reason to jump in: Konami has finally released a patch that enhances the game on PS4 Pro.

The patch was announced on Monday on Twitter, and then it launched a day later. It's a relatively modest update, but it still makes an already good-looking game even better. While you won't see vastly overhauled textures, the game does run at a solid 2560x1440 resolution.

There's not much else in the patch, however. According to Eurogamer, it has some minimal framerate improvements, but other than those and the resolution bump, the upgraded game is basically the same as the original. However, it's always good to see another game get some PS4 Pro enhancements.

This is your last week to pick up MGS V for free through PS Plus. Next week, the current crop of games will be replaced with a new set that includes Bound, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, and R-Type Dimensions.