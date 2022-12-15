Meta Quest 2 Holiday Bundle Available At Best Buy

The Meta Quest 2 holiday bundle was a popular item during Black Friday, but if you're still in the market for the VR headset, you're in luck. Best Buy currently has both the 128GB and 256GB models of the holiday bundle in stock. Both bundles are cheaper than the Meta Quest 2 on its own, and they come with two excellent games. We expect the Meta Quest 2 holiday bundle to sell out soon at Best Buy. Other major retailers that also had the bundle--Amazon, Walmart, and GameStop--are out of stock.

The Quest 2 is an all-in-one VR headset, so you don’t need to hook it up to a gaming PC or console for it to work. All the necessary hardware is packed into the Quest 2 itself. This makes for a far simpler setup, and also gives you more freedom in where you use it since you’re not tethered to an external device.

As for the included games, Beat Saber is a rhythm game where you slice and dodge projectiles in time to the music--it’s like Guitar Hero but with lightsabers. Resident Evil 4 VR is a retooled version of the original Resident Evil 4 (and not the upcoming remake that’s also called Resident Evil 4). Players experience the gameplay from protagonist Leon Kennedy’s point of view, making the already tense action horror shooter even more immersive--and scarier.