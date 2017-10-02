Men In Black Reboot Due In 2019, Won't Be Jump Street Crossover

It's been known for some time that Sony is looking to reboot Men in Black, and last year it was reported that the next movie in the hit sci-fi comedy franchise would in fact be a crossover with Jump Street films. However, it has now been reported that a new Men in Black is indeed in the works but that it will have nothing to do with Jump Street.

According to Deadline, Sony is fast-tracking the movie and has set a release of May 17, 2019. Although Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones will not reprise their starring roles from the three original movies, the new film will be set in the same universe as those; it won't simply be a remake of the 1997 original.

The movie will have a script from Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, who previously wrote Iron Man and Transformers: The Last Knight. Deadline states that the pair have "have scripted a contemporary sci-fi pic about the black-clad secret force that protects earth from the alien scum of the universe, focusing on new characters chasing villains that put the picture on more of a global scale than the two previous films."

While this new movie will not be the Jump Street crossover, that film does remain in development at Sony. Last year it was reported that the movie would be titled MIB 23 and that The Muppets director James Bobin was in the running to helm the project.

All three original Men in Black movies were big box-office hits. Although the third movie was not as well received critically as the first two, it still made $624 million at the worldwide box office. In total, the whole series has made more than $1.6 billion.