Meloetta Teased For Pokemon Go Fest 2021

It appears Meloetta is coming to Pokemon Go very soon. Developer Niantic shared a silhouette of the Mythical Gen 5 Pokemon on Twitter with the hashtag #PokemonGoFest2021, essentially confirming that Meloetta will debut as part of the two-day event next month.

Niantic had previously teased that a new Mythical Pokemon would debut as part of this year's Pokemon Go Fest. The musical theme of the event led many to speculate that the Pokemon in question would be Meloetta, but this is the first that Niantic has outright hinted at it.

Meloetta is set to debut during the first day of Pokemon Go Fest 2021. On that day, players who purchase a Go Fest ticket will receive a new Special Research line that ultimately leads to the Mythical Pokemon. Ticket holders will also have access to other exclusive perks, including encounters with costumed versions of Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Zigzagoon, and other Pokemon, as well as the Global Challenge Arena.

Like last year, Pokemon Go Fest 2021 will be a global virtual event, featuring rotating habitats that will change the types of Pokemon that appear, as well as increased chances to catch certain Shiny Pokemon and other bonuses. This time, Niantic has reduced the price of a ticket to only $5 USD. You can read more details about the event on the official Pokemon Go blog.

In the meantime, Niantic has kicked off a Slowpoke-themed event called A Very Slow Discovery. The event introduced Galarian Slowpoke and Galarian Slowbro to the game, while Mega Slowbro is appearing as a Mega Raid boss. Niantic is also holding a Special Raid Weekend event from June 12-13. As part of that event, Raids will be occurring at Gyms more frequently throughout the weekend, and you'll earn twice the normal amount of Candy for catching Pokemon.