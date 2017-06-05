Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Confirmed Ahead Of E3

Mega Man fans are getting a treat this summer. Ahead of this year's E3, Capcom has confirmed the rumors, and announced it is releasing Mega Man Legacy Collection 2. The anthology will bring together Mega Man 7, 8, 9, and 10 in one game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this August. Check out the trailer below.

"This collection spans the evolution--and retro revolution--of the classic side-scrolling series," said Capcom. The first Mega Man Legacy Collection, released in 2015, focused on the series' NES 8-bit roots, bringing Mega Man 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 to modern consoles. That collection did not remaster or remake any of the games.

The new collection makes the jump to 16 and 32 bits, and will also include bonus content and extra challenges not found in the original games. It promises to help new players "get into the game" easier with the Extra Armor feature, which reduces damage taken by half, and will also create convenient checkpoint saves so it's easier to pick up your adventure where you left off.

Capcom's new collection will also include a new Challenge Mode, which remixes stages and lets you compete against others on online leaderboards. If you're a really big fan, the Museum feature returns featuring an archive of production art, sketches, development material, and a full music player with favorite tracks from the game.

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 comes out August 8 and will cost US $20 both digitally and at retail locations. Capcom is promising to show off the game at E3, and we'll report back on our full E3 coverage right here.