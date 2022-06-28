Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Announced For PC And Console

The classic Mega Man Battle Network games are getting the Capcom retro treatment in 2023.

By on

Comments

Capcom has announced Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, a compilation of 10 classic games, that will be released in 2023 on Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Originally available on the Game Boy Advance console, the first game in the series was released back in 2001. The full list of games in the compilation includes:

  • Mega Man Battle Network
  • Mega Man Battle Network 2
  • Mega Man Battle Network 3 White
  • Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue
  • Mega Man Battle Network 4 Red Sun
  • Mega Man Battle Network 4 Blue Moon
  • Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Protoman
  • Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Colonel
  • Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar
  • Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Falzar

Similar to other retro compilations such as Capcom Fighting Collection and Capcom Arcade Stadium, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will also have a gallery that consists of over 1,000 illustrations and more than 150 songs from across the series to explore. The full collection will also be made available as separate digital volumes--Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2--as well as physical PS4 and Switch editions.

Click To Unmute
  1. Nintendo Direct Confirmed & Metroid Prime Remastered May Be Coming Soon
  2. Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase - June 2022
  3. Every DNF Duel Awakening Finisher Gameplay
  4. Coheed & Cambria's Claudio Sanchez Reacts To Doom, Metal Hellsinger, Red Dead Redemption And More
  5. Elden Ring Developer’s Next Game Is Almost Finished | GameSpot News
  6. The Boys: Eric Kripke Explains Herogasm's Wildest Moments
  7. HARVESTELLA Announcement Trailer
  8. Blanc Announcement Trailer
  9. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - A Kingdom's Savior Trailer
  10. Return to Monkey Island Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  11. Persona Series Announcement Trailer
  12. Gotham Knights Robin Gameplay Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Trailer

Mega Man Battle Network Collection
Mega Man Battle Network Collection
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4

If you're unfamiliar with the series, Mega Man Battle Network is set in a near-future world where the internet has evolved into the Network Society. People carry with them PETs, mobile devices equipped with sentient programs called NetNavis, which they use to explore a network that has fallen prey to a new form of cyber-crime. As Lan Hikari and his NetNavi, MegaMan.EXE, players will have to solve cases and crimes in this digital landscape.

For this edition, Capcom says that it has used a high-resolution filter to remove the jaggy Game Boy Advance edges from the games, creating a smoother visual effect.

Today's Nintendo Direct had a few other announcements that you can catch up on, as games such as Dragon Quest Treasures, Harvestella, and The Portal Collection were announced. Return to Monkey Island also had some new gameplay to show off, as well as confirmation that it'll be a timed console-exclusive on Switch.

The Best Mega Man Games, Ranked From Busted To Mega Buster
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Mega Man Battle Network
PC
PlayStation 5
Nintendo Switch
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)