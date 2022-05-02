Mega Latias And Mega Latios Swoop Into Pokemon Go During Pokemon Air Adventures Event

With the Mega Pokemon mechanic in Pokemon Go recently undergoing big changes, Niantic is upping the ante with the introduction of the game's first Mega Legendary Pokemon, Mega Latias and Mega Latios, on May 3.

The dynamic Mega duo will be coming to Pokemon Go during the new Pokemon Air Adventures event, which begins May 3 at 10 AM local time and runs until May 8 at 7 PM local time. The event will also feature special timed research tasks centering around catching Pikachu and an assortment of Flying-type Pokemon, and completing those tasks will earn Mega Energy for the two new Pokemon.

The full list of perks and bonuses for the Pokemon Go Air Adventures event is as follows:

Pokémon Debuts Mega Latias and Mega Latios debut in Mega Raids Latias caught during the event will know the Charged Attack Mistball Latios caught during the event will know the Charged Attack Luster Purge.

Timed Research Special Timed Research focused on catching Pikachu and Flying-type Pokémon will be available for the event. Players who complete the tasks will earn: 50 Latias Mega Energy 50 Mega Latios Energy 3000 XP Encounter with Flying Pikachu.

Pokemon Wild Encounters Charizard (rare encounter) Doduo Drifloon Flying Pikachu Jigglypuff Magikarp Mantine (rare encounter) Meowth Psyduck Swablu Wingull Three-Star Raids Charizard Lapras Togekiss Mega Raids Mega Latias Mega Latios 7 km Eggs Emolga Mantyke Noibat Togepi Field Research Doduo Emolga Flying Pikachu Swablu

Event Bonus All Eggs placed in Incubators during the event will need half the normal distance traveled to hatch.



Pokemon Air Adventures is the first of many events scheduled for Pokemon Go in May, with the monthly Community Day recently confirmed to focus on Alolan Geodude. Niantic also recently revealed details for Pokemon Go Fest 2022, which is scheduled to take place June 4 and 5.