Mega Latias And Mega Latios Swoop Into Pokemon Go During Pokemon Air Adventures Event
The first two Mega Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go history will debut this week.
With the Mega Pokemon mechanic in Pokemon Go recently undergoing big changes, Niantic is upping the ante with the introduction of the game's first Mega Legendary Pokemon, Mega Latias and Mega Latios, on May 3.
The dynamic Mega duo will be coming to Pokemon Go during the new Pokemon Air Adventures event, which begins May 3 at 10 AM local time and runs until May 8 at 7 PM local time. The event will also feature special timed research tasks centering around catching Pikachu and an assortment of Flying-type Pokemon, and completing those tasks will earn Mega Energy for the two new Pokemon.
The full list of perks and bonuses for the Pokemon Go Air Adventures event is as follows:
Pokémon Debuts
Mega Latias and Mega Latios debut in Mega Raids
Latias caught during the event will know the Charged Attack Mistball
Latios caught during the event will know the Charged Attack Luster Purge.
Timed Research
Special Timed Research focused on catching Pikachu and Flying-type Pokémon will be available for the event. Players who complete the tasks will earn:
50 Latias Mega Energy
50 Mega Latios Energy
3000 XP
Encounter with Flying Pikachu.
Pokemon
Wild Encounters
Charizard (rare encounter)
Doduo
Drifloon
Flying Pikachu
Jigglypuff
Magikarp
Mantine (rare encounter)
Meowth
Psyduck
Swablu
Wingull
Three-Star Raids
Charizard
Lapras
Togekiss
Mega Raids
Mega Latias
Mega Latios
7 km Eggs
Emolga
Mantyke
Noibat
Togepi
Field Research
Doduo
Emolga
Flying Pikachu
Swablu
Event Bonus
All Eggs placed in Incubators during the event will need half the normal distance traveled to hatch.
Pokemon Air Adventures is the first of many events scheduled for Pokemon Go in May, with the monthly Community Day recently confirmed to focus on Alolan Geodude. Niantic also recently revealed details for Pokemon Go Fest 2022, which is scheduled to take place June 4 and 5.
