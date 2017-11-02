Medical Emergency Prompts Westworld Season 2 Filming Interruption

Production on Westworld Season 2 has been interrupted due to a "medical emergency" involving one of the stars. HBO confirmed this in a statement today; the statement does not mention the name of the actor, only saying it's someone who has a recurring role and that the incident happened off-set. The statement also confirms that only one of Westworld Season 2's filming units is affected, so production is not shutting down entirely.

"Due to a medical emergency involving a performer in a recurring role on season 2 of Westworld, filming on one of the two units has been temporarily suspended," HBO said in a statement to Deadline. "The cast member was not on set when this occurred, and out of respect for the performer's privacy, we have no additional details to share, other than that everyone at Westworld sincerely hopes for a quick recovery."

Westworld Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2018, though HBO has made no official announcements. It's unclear if this production interruption will affect the air date.

The first season premiered in 2016 to critical acclaim and strong viewership numbers. The drama stars Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, James Marsden, Jeffrey Wright, and Ed Harris.

The first trailer for Westworld Season 2 premiered at San Diego Comic-Con in July. The producers have said Season 2 is "ambitious" and has higher stakes than the first.