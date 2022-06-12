Mech-Themed Farming Sim, Lightyear Frontier, Revealed At Xbox Games Showcase

Lightyear Frontier, an open-world farming game created by indie developers Frame Break and Amplifier Game Invest, was unveiled at Xbox and Bethesda's 2022 Games Showcase. Set on an alien planet, Lightyear Frontier supports up to 4 players with online co-op. Players can grow crops using delightfully-futuristic methods while operating a giant mech, but farming isn't the only activity available in Lightyear Frontier--the game encourages exploration and experimentation.

It’s been a long journey across the galaxy, but on the other end, there’s a beautiful world to behold.

Begin your fresh start on Xbox Series S/X, PC, and Game Pass, Spring 2023! 🚀🌱 pic.twitter.com/83Vd84RMeA — Lightyear Frontier (@ltyear_frontier) June 12, 2022

The game's trailer claims that while traversing the game's strange and beautiful homestead on an unnamed planet, players will stumble across a secret, implying the game has a story to tell. The world upon which players will be planting their alien crops is "a planet with a past," according to the game's official website. Players must solve a mystery that revolves around the ruins of an ancient civilization that once lived on the planet, but has since disappeared. Players are tasked with discovering who these beings were--and what happened to them. Still, the open-world farming sim is described as "peaceful" on its Steam page, so it's unlikely that players will be using their mech suits to fight monsters in the middle of their freshly-watered marigold fields.

Though the game does not yet have a specific release date, it's slated for a Spring 2023 launch, and will be available on Game Pass for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on launch day. In the meantime, it can be added to Steam wishlists, and early access is expected to be announced soon.

