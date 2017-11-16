Mech Strategy Game BattleTech - First Look At Single-Player

Space management sim meets turn-based mech action.

Published by on

Comments
BattleTech Story Mode Preview Gameplay
  1. Destiny 2 - First Look At The Lighthouse
  2. StarCraft 2 Now Free-to-Play; PUBG Leak Reveals New Vehicles & New Map! - GS News Roundup
  3. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Is An EA Disaster - The Lobby
  4. Disney Shuts Down Marvel Heroes; EA Talks Star Wars Loot Box Drama - GS News Roundup
  5. GS News Update: Call Of Duty: WW2 Adding Microtransactions Soon
  6. Star Wars Pay-To-Play Backlash Earns EA Most Downvoted Reddit Comment Ever - GS News Roundup
  7. The History Of The Sims
  8. A Quiet Place - Official Teaser Trailer
  9. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - Teaser Trailer
  10. What Doom Means For Shooters On Nintendo Switch - The Lobby
  11. Zelda Meets Skyrim - Breath Of The Wild Amiibo Armor
  12. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim On Switch Video Review
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: BattleTech Story Mode Preview Gameplay

Related
BattleTech
Follow

At the E3 PC Gaming Show this year, developer Harebrained Schemes revealed that upcoming strategy game BattleTech will feature an open-ended mercenary campaign mode in addition to single-player and multiplayer skirmishes. The team recently visited the GameSpot office to show off the campaign mode, which you can check out in the video above.

Like previous games in the series, you play as a mercenary in the year 3025. You command a crew and a group of MechWarriors, and you take on contracts for money and fight alongside them. The above video shows just the battle portion, but a large part of your job in BattleTech is to manage and upgrade your mechs--all while staying profitable. See more of the sim mode in the images below.

No Caption Provided
Gallery image 1Gallery image 2Gallery image 3Gallery image 4Gallery image 5Gallery image 6Gallery image 7Gallery image 8

The game may look overwhelming, but learning how to fight is actually pretty intuitive. This mission is centered around two objectives, one of which has a turret generator that needs to be destroyed as soon as possible. Mech positioning is a critical part of success, since where you're facing and standing affects buffs and other combat benefits in addition to who can fire at you.

BattleTech is a strategy game set in the existing universe of the same name. You can learn more about the story, mechs, and everything else on the game's Kickstarter page.

Filed under:
BattleTech
PC

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

    •   View Comments (0)
    Join the conversation
    There are no comments about this story
    Load Comments (0)