Mech Strategy Game BattleTech - First Look At Single-Player

At the E3 PC Gaming Show this year, developer Harebrained Schemes revealed that upcoming strategy game BattleTech will feature an open-ended mercenary campaign mode in addition to single-player and multiplayer skirmishes. The team recently visited the GameSpot office to show off the campaign mode, which you can check out in the video above.

Like previous games in the series, you play as a mercenary in the year 3025. You command a crew and a group of MechWarriors, and you take on contracts for money and fight alongside them. The above video shows just the battle portion, but a large part of your job in BattleTech is to manage and upgrade your mechs--all while staying profitable. See more of the sim mode in the images below.

The game may look overwhelming, but learning how to fight is actually pretty intuitive. This mission is centered around two objectives, one of which has a turret generator that needs to be destroyed as soon as possible. Mech positioning is a critical part of success, since where you're facing and standing affects buffs and other combat benefits in addition to who can fire at you.

BattleTech is a strategy game set in the existing universe of the same name. You can learn more about the story, mechs, and everything else on the game's Kickstarter page.