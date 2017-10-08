McDonald's Apologizes For Szechuan Sauce Shortages, Promises More Is Coming

Today in news about this crazy world we live in, McDonald's has pledged to make Szechuan sauce more widely available after Rick & Morty fans complained. If you're just catching up, McDonald's originally announced that it was bringing back the sauce for one day. This happened recently, but people took issue with its scarce availability. So it's good news today that the fast food giant has apologised for the shortage and pledged to make the sauce more widely available in the future.

In a statement posted on Twitter, McDonald's said Szechuan sauce will be back this winter. And it won't be a one-day event, either, so you should have a better chance of just walking into your local restaurant and getting the sauce you so desire. You can read the full statement below, which contains more than a few cheeky Rick & Morty references.

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

Szechuan sauce was originally made to promote the 1998 movie Mulan, but it gained new popularity recently from its role in the show Rick & Morty. McDonald's had always said that the Szechaun sauce available on October 7 would be a very limited release but in some cases, people seemed to get pretty heated about not getting the sauce. In the video below, a crowd chanted "We want sauce." The police apparently showed up.

Angry crowd chants "We want sauce" as police force them back. 1000+ people camped out to get #szechuansauce but McDonalds had 70 sauces... pic.twitter.com/wEaqC64Hln — Ian 👻💀👽 Sikes (@ianjsikes) October 7, 2017

We tried the sauce recently. You can watch GameSpot's Michael Rougeau, Mat Elfring, and Tony Wilson, along with Entertainment Tonight's Ash Crossan, put it to the taste test right here.

The final episode of Rick and Morty's third season was, as expected, crazy and filled with references to unpack and plot points to analyse. As always, GameSpot's Buddy Hutton got to work and you can watch his Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 10 "The Rickchurian Mortydate" breakdown here.