Mayweather/McGregor Fight Makes It Into Top 10 Chart For US Box Office

Some movie theaters screened the hugely hyped Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match on Saturday evening, and a lot of people turned out to watch. The weekend box office figures for the US have come in via EW, and the fight took in $2.4 million, putting it in the No. 9 position for the weekend. Of course, the fight was a one-night event, while the rest of the figures cover three days of of ticket sales.

The fight, which Mayweather won by TKO, was shown in around 481 theaters across the US, which comes out to around $50,000 per theater.

The No. 1 movie at the US box office this weekend was the Samuel L. Jackson/Ryan Reynolds action movie The Hitman's Bodyguard, which made $10 million, down more than 50 percent from last week's opening weekend. Rounding out the top five were Annabelle: Creation ($7.3 million), Leap! ($5 million), Wind River ($4.4 million), and Logan Lucky ($4.3 million).

This weekend's total across all movies, $65 million, stands to be the worst for the US box office since at least September 2014. The final numbers--these are only projections--could be even lower, possibly dropping to the worst since September 21, 2001. At that time, box office receipts, in the wake of the September 11 terror attacks, totalled $59 million.

This weekend's box office performance in the US might have been impacted by the catastrophic storm Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Also, people possibly stayed at home to watch the Mayweather/McGregor fight.

US Box Office Estimates August 25-27: