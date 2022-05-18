Max Double XP Event Is Live In CoD: Warzone And Vanguard

A double XP event is live now through May 25 in both Call of Duty titles.

By on

Comments

A week-long "Max Double XP" event is now live in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard, allowing players to level up much faster during this time.

Call of Duty's double XP event will run until May 25, and players can enjoy double player progression XP, weapon XP, operator XP, and battle pass XP across both games. Vanguard players can also earn double clan XP during this time, which is a feature exclusive to the title.

Click To Unmute
  1. 23 Best Steam Deck Games You Should Play
  2. Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: PROJECT W Announcement Trailer
  3. NBA 2K22 | Season 7 Return of Heroes Trailer
  4. Arma Reforger Early Access - The Good And Bad
  5. Cyberpunk 2077 Footage in Unreal 5 Released & Its Impressive | GameSpot News
  6. Minecraft x Angry Birds DLC – Official Trailer
  7. DNF Duel｜Story Mode
  8. FINAL FANTASY XIV - Flow
  9. Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series - Door to Phantomile Opening Cutscene
  10. Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series - Lunatea's Veil Opening Cutscene
  11. Worldwide Cinematic Trailer | Roller Champions
  12. Game Overview Trailer | Roller Champions

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Call of Duty: Warzone - Operation Monarch Limited-Time Mode Overview

Double XP arrives alongside Vanguard's Free Access event week, which will let anyone download and play a limited selection of multiplayer playlists. The free multiplayer access is available for all platforms, and it includes a variety of all of Vanguard's maps and modes.

Call of Duty: Vanguard recently received an update on May 16 to bring changes to multiplayer's combat pacing, which the developer said should improve the variety of maps in rotation. Call of Duty is set to release a mid-season update later this month, and here is everything we know about Season 3 Reloaded for Vanguard and Warzone.

Leaks are already surfacing for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, which claim changes to loadout drops and reveal maps details. Additionally, here is everything we know about Infinity Ward's upcoming Modern Warfare 2 release and Warzone's sequel.

Best Call Of Duty Games: Ranking The 10 Greatest Entries
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard
Call of Duty: Warzone
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)