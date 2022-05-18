Max Double XP Event Is Live In CoD: Warzone And Vanguard

A week-long "Max Double XP" event is now live in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard, allowing players to level up much faster during this time.

Call of Duty's double XP event will run until May 25, and players can enjoy double player progression XP, weapon XP, operator XP, and battle pass XP across both games. Vanguard players can also earn double clan XP during this time, which is a feature exclusive to the title.

Double XP arrives alongside Vanguard's Free Access event week, which will let anyone download and play a limited selection of multiplayer playlists. The free multiplayer access is available for all platforms, and it includes a variety of all of Vanguard's maps and modes.

Call of Duty: Vanguard recently received an update on May 16 to bring changes to multiplayer's combat pacing, which the developer said should improve the variety of maps in rotation. Call of Duty is set to release a mid-season update later this month, and here is everything we know about Season 3 Reloaded for Vanguard and Warzone.

Leaks are already surfacing for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, which claim changes to loadout drops and reveal maps details. Additionally, here is everything we know about Infinity Ward's upcoming Modern Warfare 2 release and Warzone's sequel.