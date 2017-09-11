Matt Damon Shrinks To Five Inches In The New "Downsizing" Movie Trailer

While we all wait for another entry in the "Honey, I Shrunk The Kids" series, a new movie starring Matt Damon will have to do. A new trailer for Downsizing has come online, providing a better look at the futuristic movie where humans can shrink to five inches.

In this alternate future, overpopulation is a big issue. So scientists work out a way to shrink humans to a fraction of their size, and send them to live in a community of very small people. Paul (Matt Damon) and his wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) elect to have the procedure, and find themselves in the midst of "life-changing adventures."

"Downsizing takes the pressure right off," Jason Sudeikis says to Damon's character. "We live like kings. We have the best houses; the best restaurants."

In Leisureland, the name of the place where small people go to live, the couple's $52,000 translates to $12.5 million. "It's like winning the lottery, every day," a poster in the trailer reads.

Downsizing also stars Christoph Waltz and Hong Chau. Directed by Oscar winning director Alexander Payne (The Descendants, Sideways) it opens in theaters in December.