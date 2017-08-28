Mastodon Was On Game Of Thrones Yet Again In The S7 Finale

Members of the metal/hard/rock/whatever you want to call them band Mastodon have a long history with the show Game of Thrones, as members of the band have appeared in a handful of episodes over the years. This continued on the Season 7 finale last night, with guitarist/singer Brent Hinds and guitarist Bill Kelliher playing White Walkers again.

You can see an image of Hinds and Kelliher in costume below, via MetalSucks and MetalInjection.

Mastodon Return to Game of Thrones, Announce Details of New EP https://t.co/IxauHzRnal pic.twitter.com/ukiPQtQuNJ — MetalSucks (@metalsucks) August 28, 2017

Hinds broke his leg in a motorcycle accident last year, and he filmed his Game of Thrones cameo before it healed. His broken leg affected the way he walked, making him stagger like a zombie, apparently. The Game of Thrones producers liked this, Hinds said, and even gave his character a close-up.

Mastodon wrote an original song, "White Walker," for the Game of Thrones mixtape Catch the Throne Vol. 2. Their connection to the show runs deeper still, as Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss is apparently a big fan of the group.

Mastodon fans may also be happy to learn that the group has confirmed rumors and announced a new EP called Cold Dark Place. It's out on September 22, and it includes four tracks, three of which, "North Side Star," "Blue Walsh," and "Cold Dark Place," are from Once More 'Round the Sun recording sessions. The fourth, "Toe to Toes," came out of the Emperor of Sand sessions with legendary producer Brendan O'Brien.

Other famous people to have cameos in Season 7 included singer Ed Sheeran and New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale aired on Sunday night, and it was a thrilling episode with death, action, and new story plots revealed. The episode, "The Wolf and the Dragon," picked up 12.1 million viewers on TV, setting a new record for the show.