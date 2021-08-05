Master The Adobe CC Suite With 11 Training Courses For $60

Adobe introduced its first suite of products in 2003, and they've become industry standards in the years since. If you're interested in a digital creative field, Adobe CC is practically impossible to ignore, and there's a lot to be gained from learning its apps. For one, these skills will help you land projects from clients looking for art, photography, and video editing work. Beyond the financial benefits, getting acquainted with apps like Photoshop and After Effects also provides you an outlet to express yourself.

If that piques your interest, The 2021 Complete Learn Adobe Training Certification Bundle offers all the guidance you need to get started. This collection includes 11 courses and 64 hours of instructional content suitable for all experience levels, and it's currently on sale for $60 .

Rather than taking expensive college art courses and being tied to a schedule, these lessons allow you to pursue graphic design, photography, and videography at your own pace. These courses are led by e-learning organizations and industry professionals with 4.1-star ratings or higher. One such instructor is Phil Ebiner, a photographer and videographer who has taught over 200,000 students online since 2012.

Each course focuses on a single Adobe CC program, so you can pursue the type of digital creation you're most interested in. Want to animate stunning motion graphics for videos? The two After Effects courses cover just that, showing you how to produce animated logos, 2D and 3D animations, green-screen effects, and more. If you're more interested in voice acting or podcasting, you can tackle the Adobe Audition lessons instead. Best of all, you'll have immediate and permanent access to all 11 courses upon purchase.

As a digital creative, Adobe CC is unavoidable. The courses in the 2021 Complete Learn Adobe Training Certification Bundle will help you get the most out of these programs, and it can be yours for just $60 , at less than $6 per course.

This content is from our partner StackCommerce. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.