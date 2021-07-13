Master Chief's Halo Infinite Armor Is Definitely More Battle-Damaged Than Ever Before

Master Chief is back to sporting a more classic look in Halo Infinite, and while the design of his armor is inspired by the Bungie era of Halo, all the nicks, dents, scratches, and scorch marks are brand new.

As highlighted in the new 117th Canon Fodder blog post on Halo Waypoint honoring Spartan 117 himself, fans can now get an up-close, high-res look at the Master Chief's Halo Infinite armor--the Mjolnir Mk.VI[Gen3]. It's certainly changed a lot from this same time last year. Scuffed paint, plasma burns, and a layer of dust and dirt coat the Chief's new suit, seeming to imply that the character has seen plenty of fighting between the events of Halo 5: Guardians and Halo Infinite. Check it out below.

Those armor details weren't present in Halo Infinite's summer 2020 reveal. Master Chief's armor was nearly as pristine as could be in the game's first gameplay trailer, showing no wear and tear of any kind, and looked like it had come fresh off the assembly line. More recent Halo Infinite campaign footage does show the Chief's new battle-damaged look, seeming to confirm that developer 343 Industries has truly been busy improving the game's visuals after the lukewarm reception to the game's graphics during its July 2020 reveal contributed (along with a global pandemic) to Halo Infinite being delayed into 2021.

A new look at Master Chief wasn't the only piece of Halo Infinite content revealed during Xbox's E3 2021 games showcase. 343 Industries also emphasized Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer, offering fans a first look at multiplayer gameplay and character customization. A "flighting" beta test for the game is coming soon, but players interested in being the first to try out Halo Infinite's multiplayer will need to sign up for the Halo Insider program to be eligible to participate. The Halo Infinite beta is said to be "creeping closer and closer," so expect more details soon.