Master Chief Will Give You GPS Directions In New Halo Infinite Promo With Waze

Google's Waze service has teamed p with Microsoft for a Halo-themed takeover where Master Chief will give you driving directions in real life to help you get to where you're going.

You can drive with Master Chief and have your real car visualized as a Warthog, or you can ride with Escharum the Banished war chief giving you directions as your car is displayed as a Ghost.

The Halo Co-Pilot feature, as it's called, is available in English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese. And it features what sounds like Master Chief voice actor Steve Downes himself giving you directions and saying things like, "In a half a mile, turn left." The Halo takeover is only available for a limited time as part of the effort to promote the launch of Halo Infinite this year.

Buckle up, Wazers because we’re taking the @Halo experience on the road! Turn each drive into a mission to save, or take over, the world when you choose to ride as the Master Chief & the UNSC, or Escharum & the Banished: https://t.co/q1B1BdyoWH pic.twitter.com/nTsOGJBfLo — waze (@waze) August 3, 2021

Waze previously worked with celebrities like DJ Khaled and Arnold Schwarzenegger to have them give you directions on the road. Waze also partnered with Kevin Conroy for a Batman takeover.

In other news, the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta has ended, but a second one is coming up and will be expanded to more Halo Insider members. Be sure to sign up for the free Halo Insider program for a chance to get in for this latest round of testing, whenever it comes up.

Halo Infinite is poised to be one of 2021's biggest games. For more, check out GameSpot's impressions of the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta and our roundup of the ongoing battle royale rumors.