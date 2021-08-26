Master Chief Returns To Fortnite After Halo Infinite Reveal At Gamescom

Following Halo Infinite's big showing at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event where we saw a new multiplayer trailer and learned the game's release date, series hero Master Chief has returned to Fortnite as a character skin.

The previously released Master Chief Set has returned to Fortnite's in-game store. "Defender of humanity and destroyer of alien ringworlds, the Master Chief returns to the Island," Epic Games said.

The set includes a Master Chief skin, a Gravity Hammer axe, a UNSC Pelican as a glider, and a themed emote and back bling. You can see all the items in the image above. The set, which is priced at 1,500 V-Bucks, was originally released in December 2020 but later rotated out of the shop, as items do.

Master Chief returns to Fortnite just after Microsoft announced Halo Infinite's December 8 release date at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event. The company also released a new Halo Infinite cinematic and announced a special-edition Xbox Series X console and Elite controller themed around Halo.

Fans have been waiting a long time for Halo Infinite, as it was originally slated to launch in holiday 2020 before being delayed an entire year. The game is using a games-as-a-service approach, and features like Forge and campaign co-op will be added after launch. The multiplayer element is free-to-play.