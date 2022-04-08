The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Massive Xbox Spring Sale Is Live Now With 700+ Games, Accessories, And More
The Spring Sale is the Xbox Store's biggest sale of the year so far.
The Xbox Store has kicked off its annual Spring Sale, with deals on popular games as well as Xbox and PC accessories. More than 700 digital games are included in the Spring Sale. You can also save on a wide variety of gaming peripherals from popular brands such as SteelSeries, HyperX, and Razer. We've rounded up the best deals in the Xbox Spring Sale below.
Xbox Spring Sale game deals
When it comes to game deals, you can save on just about every Xbox exclusive right now. That said, since first-party titles are included with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you may want to specifically look for third-party discounts--and there are plenty. The sale features some recently released games such as WWE 2K22, OlliOlli World, and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.
There are also some particularly good bundle deals that will get you a lot of game for your buck. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate bundled with Injustice 2 Legendary Edition is slashed to $25, Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is $20, and Metro Saga Bundle is $15. Check out more of the best game deals below:
- Assassin's Creed Bundle -- $48 (
$160)
- Batman: Arkham Collection -- $9 (
$60)
- Borderlands 3 -- $15 (
$60)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection -- $20 (
$50)
- Control Ultimate Edition -- $12 (
$40)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen -- $32 (
$40)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection -- $39 (
$60)
- Dishonored + Prey Arkane Collection -- $40 (
$80)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood -- $16.49 (
$50)
- Forza Horizon 5 -- $51 (
$60)
- Guardians of the Galaxy -- $30 (
$60)
- Halo Infinite -- $48 (
$60)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed -- $25 (
$60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $15 (
$60)
- Metro Saga Bundle -- $15 (
$60)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator -- $48 (
$60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 + Injustice 2 -- $25 (
$100)
- OlliOlli World -- $24 (
$30)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps -- $10 (
$30)
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat -- $20 (
$40)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $24 (
$60)
- Resident Evil Village + 7 -- $52 (
$80)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy -- $20 (
$50)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- $8 (
$40)
- WWE 2K22 -- $45 (
$60)
Xbox Spring Sale accessory deals
If you're in the market for a new gaming keyboard, mouse, headset, or controller, there are a bunch of different deals up for grabs in the Xbox Spring Sale. For those who play competitive multiplayer games, the Razer Wolverine V2 controller offers great value at $70. And if you want a more realistic way to play Microsoft Flight Simulator, check out the Thrustmaster T.Flight X, which is on sale for $40 off. Looking for a gaming headset for Xbox and PC? Take a look at the Razer Kaira Pro for $100.
Controllers
- PowerA MOGA XP5 Bluetooth -- $55 (
$70)
- Razer Wolverine V2 -- $70 (
$100)
- Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma -- $130 (
$150)
- Thrustmaster T. Flight Full Kit X -- $160 (
$200)
- Xbox Elite Series 2 -- $140 (
$180)
- Xbox Wireless Controller -- $50 (
$60-$65)
Headsets
- HyperX Cloud II -- $70 (
$100)
- HyperX CloudX Flight -- $112 (
$160)
- Razer Kaira Pro -- $100 (
$150)
- SteelSeries Arctis Prime -- $75 (
$100)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 -- $40 (
$50)
- Xbox Stereo Headset 20th Anniversary Edition -- $50 (
$70)
Keyboards
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core -- $63 (
$90)
- Razer Turret -- $230 (
$250)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro -- $150 (
$200)
Mice
- HyperX Pulsefire Surge -- $38.49 (
$55)
- SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless -- $60 (
$80)
- SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wired -- $45 (
$60)
