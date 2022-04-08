Massive Xbox Spring Sale Is Live Now With 700+ Games, Accessories, And More

The Xbox Store has kicked off its annual Spring Sale, with deals on popular games as well as Xbox and PC accessories. More than 700 digital games are included in the Spring Sale. You can also save on a wide variety of gaming peripherals from popular brands such as SteelSeries, HyperX, and Razer. We've rounded up the best deals in the Xbox Spring Sale below.

Xbox Spring Sale game deals

When it comes to game deals, you can save on just about every Xbox exclusive right now. That said, since first-party titles are included with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you may want to specifically look for third-party discounts--and there are plenty. The sale features some recently released games such as WWE 2K22, OlliOlli World, and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

There are also some particularly good bundle deals that will get you a lot of game for your buck. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate bundled with Injustice 2 Legendary Edition is slashed to $25, Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is $20, and Metro Saga Bundle is $15. Check out more of the best game deals below:

Xbox Spring Sale accessory deals

Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for $140

If you're in the market for a new gaming keyboard, mouse, headset, or controller, there are a bunch of different deals up for grabs in the Xbox Spring Sale. For those who play competitive multiplayer games, the Razer Wolverine V2 controller offers great value at $70. And if you want a more realistic way to play Microsoft Flight Simulator, check out the Thrustmaster T.Flight X, which is on sale for $40 off. Looking for a gaming headset for Xbox and PC? Take a look at the Razer Kaira Pro for $100.

