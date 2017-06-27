Massive PSN Sale Discounts Hundreds Of PS4, PS3, And Vita Games

In lieu of a more standard set of weekly deals on the PlayStation Store, Sony today launched what's dubbed the Mid-Year Sale. This is comprised of hundreds of offers across PS4, PS3, Vita, and even PSP.

As you might imagine, that's far too many deals to cover comprehensively here, especially because PlayStation Plus members receive additional discounts. But among the highlights on PS4 are Shadow of Mordor's Game of the Year Edition for $4 ($6 without Plus), Grand Theft Auto V for $30 ($36), and Diablo III: Eternal Collection--a new version that includes the just-released Necromancer class--for $39.59 ($45). Some other highlights include:

Ratchet & Clank

Those on PS3 with Plus can find The Last of Us for $4 ($5), Ratchet & Clank Collection for $8 ($10), Jak and Daxter Collection for $4 ($5), and Shadow of the Colossus--which is on its way to PS4--for $3 ($4). Vita and PSP deals include Jeanne D'Arc for $3.74 ($5.24), God of War Collection for $3 ($4.49), Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational for $1.34 ($2.69), Lara Croft Go for $4 ($5), and Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma for $12 ($20).

All of these deals are available for the next two weeks, running until July 11. You can see everything that's on sale here.