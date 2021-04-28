Massive PSN Golden Week Sale Brings Deals On Nier Automata, Persona 5 Royal And More

The PlayStation Store's latest sale coincides with Japan's Golden Week festivities. As you'd probably expect, most of the PS4 and PS5 games featured in the Golden Week sale were developed by Japanese studios. Persona 5 Royal, Kingdom Hearts All-in-One, Nier Automata, and plenty more great games are discounted to great prices. PSN also has a new Games Under $20 sale running concurrently with the Golden Week sale. The Games Under $20 sale includes steep discounts on Star Wars Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Witcher 3, and much more. Both sales run until May 13, so you have two weeks to make your picks.

If you're enjoying Nier Replicant, now's a great time to pick up its sequel at an awesome price. Nier Automata's Game of the Yorha Edition is on sale for $20, down from $40.

The Golden Week sale is loaded with role-playing game deals. Leading the way is Persona 5 Royal, one of our favorite games of 2020, which is on sale for 50% off. You can also opt for the Deluxe edition for $31.49 or grab the Ultimate edition for $50 (normally $100). The Ultimate edition comes with all of Persona 5 Royal's DLC, and this is the lowest price we can recall for the typically expensive edition. Speaking of Persona, you can also grab Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection for $19.24. The collection comes with all three Persona rhythm games, and it's the only way to get Persona 4: Dancing All Night on PS4 or PS5.

In addition to Persona, there are some great deals on RPGs from other popular franchises, including Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age for $25, Final Fantasy IX for $10.49, Secret of Mana for $20, and Trials of Mana for $25. If you want the ultimate bang for your buck, Kingdom Hearts All-in-One is on sale for $25. It comes with 10 Kingdom Hearts experiences, including all three mainline games. Those who have already played the mainline Kingdom Hearts games may want to check out Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, which is discounted to $40.19. Melody of Memory tells Kairi's story in the aftermath of Kingdom Hearts 3.

A trio of Star Wars games are on sale thanks to the Games Under $20 promotion, and it's great timing considering Star Wars Day is right around the corner. Star Wars: Squadrons and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are slashed to $20, while Star Wars Battlefront 2 is $6.

There are plenty of major AAA games from years past available for steeply discounted prices. Rainbow Six Siege's Deluxe edition is $10, The Witcher 3 is $8, Watch Dogs 2 is $10, and The Division 2 is $9.

Best PS4 and PS5 game deals on PSN