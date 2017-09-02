Massive Final Fantasy 15 Art Book Features 220 Pages Art From The Game And Kingsglaive

Recipehs included.

Last updated by on

Comments
Related
Final Fantasy XV
Follow

Give your coffee table a makeover with the latest of Final Fantasy 15 collector's items. The Art and Design of Final Fantasy 15 art book is up for pre-order now.

Never has the world of Eos looked so good. Tucked inside each of the standard and limited versions of the book are 220 full-color pages of the monsters, characters, world, and food of Final Fantasy 15 and its CG film Kingsglaive. These works were hand-picked for this book and range from rough pencil sketches to digital paintings and renderings.

No Caption Provided
Gallery image 1Gallery image 2Gallery image 3Gallery image 4Gallery image 5Gallery image 6Gallery image 7Gallery image 8Gallery image 9

For $49, you can snag the 9x16 standard version of the artbook. It features a hardcover cover with young Noctis in his father King Regis's arms in the city of Insomnia. The limited edition, priced at $169, will include an exclusive yellow cover, box, and two individually numbered giclée art prints.

Both versions are currently up for pre-order over on Cook & Becker. Both are expected to ship this December.

Filed under:
Final Fantasy XV
    •   View Comments (0)
    Join the conversation
    There are no comments about this story
    Load Comments (0)