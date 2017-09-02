Massive Final Fantasy 15 Art Book Features 220 Pages Art From The Game And Kingsglaive

Give your coffee table a makeover with the latest of Final Fantasy 15 collector's items. The Art and Design of Final Fantasy 15 art book is up for pre-order now.

Never has the world of Eos looked so good. Tucked inside each of the standard and limited versions of the book are 220 full-color pages of the monsters, characters, world, and food of Final Fantasy 15 and its CG film Kingsglaive. These works were hand-picked for this book and range from rough pencil sketches to digital paintings and renderings.

For $49, you can snag the 9x16 standard version of the artbook. It features a hardcover cover with young Noctis in his father King Regis's arms in the city of Insomnia. The limited edition, priced at $169, will include an exclusive yellow cover, box, and two individually numbered giclée art prints.

Both versions are currently up for pre-order over on Cook & Becker. Both are expected to ship this December.