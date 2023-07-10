Massive Discounts On Samsung Gaming Monitors For Prime Day For All Budgets
If you've been looking for a budget-level or high-end gaming monitor, Samsung's sales on Prime Day are a great opportunity to make the jump.
A nice gaming monitor might be one of those major purchases that you've been hesitant about, but with Amazon Prime Day (July 11-12, 2023) in full swing, now is a good time to check out a wide selection of gaming monitors regardless of your budget. Samsung has a big roster of monitors on sale, covering all price ranges and various features, all of which we've listed and linked below. We've also included some of the key features of each monitor in case you're looking for certain specs such as resolution, refresh rate, screen size, aspect ratio, and more.
There are some real doorbusters included in the Samsung monitor Prime Day sale, and we've bolded ones we think are particularly great, one of which is the 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 4K monitor--it's currently 50% off, going from $1,000 MSRP down to $500 for Prime Day. It's a huge screen outfitted with HDR600, 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. More budget-friendly options like the 24-inch Odyssey G32A offers 1080p with a super-high 165Hz refresh rate go for just $150 (down from $250). But the best mid-range steal is the 27-inch G50A 4K monitor that features HDR10, 165Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync--it's currently going for $250 (previously $400) and is an excellent choice if want to make the jump to 4K.
More Prime Day deals
- Best Prime Day gaming and tech deals
- Best Prime Day game deals
- Nintendo Switch deals
- PS5 deals
- Xbox deals
- Amazon device deals
- TV deals
- Gaming laptop deals
- Gaming headset deals
If you've been interested in an 21:9 display, the ViewFinity S50GC ultrawide monitor is available for $266 (down from $380) and rocks a 34-inch panel at 1440p resolution and 100Hz refresh rate to boot. Now, if you really want to ball out, the 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K curved monitor is "only" $2,000 (originally $3,500), but on the more serious gaming side the 34-inch OLED Odyssey G85SB is the fastest ultrawide monitor available featuring 1440p resolution, 175Hz refresh rate, and a rare 0.03ms response time.
You can find all the Samsung gaming monitor deals for Prime Day linked below with a brief rundown of their features. We have plenty of other PC gaming hardware deals so be sure to check out our roundup of the best prebuilt gaming PC sales and the best gaming laptop deals going on for Prime Day.
Gaming Monitors Under $200 for Prime Day
- Samsung S33A (22-inch, 1080p, 60Hz) -- $100 (
$165)
- Samsung T35F (27-inch IPS, 1080p, 75Hz) -- $130 (
$220)
- Samsung Odyssey G32A (24-inch, 1080p, 165Hz) -- $150 (
$250)
- Samsung T37F (24-inch IPS, 1080p, 75Hz) -- $150 (
$170)
- Samsung FT45 (24-inch IPS, 1080p, 75Hz) -- $170 (
$190)
- Samsung CR50 (27-inch curved, 1080p, 60Hz) -- $180 (
$230)
Gaming Monitors Under $300 for Prime Day
- Samsung S61B (27-inch IPS, 1440p, 75Hz) -- $210 (
$250)
- Samsung S39C (32-inch curved, 1080p, 75Hz) -- $230 (
$300)
- Samsung M50C w/ smart features (27-inch HDR, 1080p, 60Hz) -- $230 (
$280)
- Samsung S40A (27-inch IPS, 1080p, 75Hz) -- $243 (
$280)
- Samsung Odyssey G50A (27-inch HDR, 4K, 165Hz) -- $250 (
$400)
- Samsung ViewFinity S50GC 21:9 Ultrawide (34-inch, 1440p, 100Hz) -- $266 (
$380)
- Samsung UJ59 (32-inch, 4K, 60Hz) -- $270 (
$340)
- Samsung Odyssey G51C (27-inch HDR, 1440p, 165Hz) -- $270 (
$350)
- Samsung M50C (Black) w/ smart features (32-inch HDR, 1080p, 60Hz) -- $270 (
$300)
- Samsung M50C (White) w/ smart features (32-inch HDR, 1080p, 60Hz) -- $270 (
$300)
- Samsung M70B w/ smart features (32-inch HDR, 4K, 60Hz) -- $280 (
$400)
- Samsung ViewFinity S60A (27-inch HDR, 1440p, 75Hz) -- $300 (
$353)
Gaming Monitors Under $500 for Prime Day
- Samsung M80B w/ smart features (32-inch HDR, 4K, 60Hz) -- $400 (
$700)
- Samsung Odyssey G7 (27-inch, 1440p, 240Hz) -- $450 (
$700)
- Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 (43-inch HDR, 4K, 144Hz) -- $500 (
$1,000)
- Samsung Odyssey G65B (32-inch HDR, 4K, 240Hz) -- $500 (
$800)
High-End Gaming Monitors for Prime Day
- Samsung Odyssey G70B (28-inch HDR, 4K, 144Hz) -- $550 (
$800)
- Samsung Odyssey CRG 32:9 Ultrawide (49-inch HDR, 5120x1440, 120Hz) -- $850 (
$1,200)
- Samsung Odyssey G85SB 21:9 Ultrawide (34-inch QD-OLED HDR, 1440p, 175Hz, 0.03ms) -- $1,000 (
$1,500)
- Samsung Odyssey Ark (55-inch HDR, 4K curved, 165Hz) - $2,000 (
$3,500)
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation