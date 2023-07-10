Massive Discounts On Samsung Gaming Monitors For Prime Day For All Budgets

A nice gaming monitor might be one of those major purchases that you've been hesitant about, but with Amazon Prime Day (July 11-12, 2023) in full swing, now is a good time to check out a wide selection of gaming monitors regardless of your budget. Samsung has a big roster of monitors on sale, covering all price ranges and various features, all of which we've listed and linked below. We've also included some of the key features of each monitor in case you're looking for certain specs such as resolution, refresh rate, screen size, aspect ratio, and more.

There are some real doorbusters included in the Samsung monitor Prime Day sale, and we've bolded ones we think are particularly great, one of which is the 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 4K monitor--it's currently 50% off, going from $1,000 MSRP down to $500 for Prime Day. It's a huge screen outfitted with HDR600, 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. More budget-friendly options like the 24-inch Odyssey G32A offers 1080p with a super-high 165Hz refresh rate go for just $150 (down from $250). But the best mid-range steal is the 27-inch G50A 4K monitor that features HDR10, 165Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync--it's currently going for $250 (previously $400) and is an excellent choice if want to make the jump to 4K.

If you've been interested in an 21:9 display, the ViewFinity S50GC ultrawide monitor is available for $266 (down from $380) and rocks a 34-inch panel at 1440p resolution and 100Hz refresh rate to boot. Now, if you really want to ball out, the 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K curved monitor is "only" $2,000 (originally $3,500), but on the more serious gaming side the 34-inch OLED Odyssey G85SB is the fastest ultrawide monitor available featuring 1440p resolution, 175Hz refresh rate, and a rare 0.03ms response time.

You can find all the Samsung gaming monitor deals for Prime Day linked below with a brief rundown of their features. We have plenty of other PC gaming hardware deals so be sure to check out our roundup of the best prebuilt gaming PC sales and the best gaming laptop deals going on for Prime Day.

Gaming Monitors Under $200 for Prime Day

The Samsung Odyssey G32A is a budget-friendly gaming monitor with a super-fast refresh rate and response time.

Gaming Monitors Under $300 for Prime Day

The Samsung Odyssey G50A is $150 off and is the perfect entry into 4K gaming monitors.

Gaming Monitors Under $500 for Prime Day

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is 50% off and packs a ton of high-end features with a 43-inch screen.

High-End Gaming Monitors for Prime Day