Massive Amazon Prime Summer Sale Takes Place On July 11

For the last couple of years, Amazon has held a massive, one-day sale for its Prime subscribers. Amazon has announced that this year's sale will take place primarily on July 11, although deals begin the evening of July 10.

Prime Day is essentially Amazon's version of Black Friday, and it features a bunch of limited-time discounts on various items. In past years, Prime Day had big sales on video games, so it's worth keeping an eye on.

If you want to take advantage of these deals, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. Memberships usually go for $100 per year, although students can get six months free and then a discounted rate of $50 per year. Prime comes with free two-day shipping, access to Amazon's video and music streaming services, and a Twitch Prime subscription, among other perks.

Right now, if you're a Prime member and stream a Prime video to your TV through an eligible device for the first time, you can get a $10 credit to spend by Prime Day. Eligible devices include Fire TV, Fire TV stick, streaming media players, smart TVs, Blu-ray players, Tivo boxes, and game consoles.

The first Prime Day in 2015 was criticized for poor deals and low inventory, so Amazon made a point to address many of these concerns last year. Keep an eye on this page for the sales when they go live on July 11.