Mass Effect's Normandy Ship Comes To No Man's Sky In Crossover Event

Mass Effect and No Man's Sky are crossing over. The famous Mass Effect spaceship SSV Normandy SR1 has been added to No Man's Sky, but it'll take a little work to unlock it.

To get the Normandy, you must complete the "mysterious expedition" that appeared recently in the game. The mission is only available until May 31, but if you complete it by then, the Normandy from Mass Effect will be yours forever inside No Man's Sky.

The Mass Effect crossover in No Man's Sky is connected to an object called the Historiographical Dosimeter, which appeared in the game recently. No Man's Sky players solved the mystery and now it's been revealed to be a Mass Effect crossover.

"This is a lovely little Easter Egg moment, and something hopefully no one was expecting," developer Hello Games said on the No Man's Sky website. "We are thrilled and flattered that BioWare and EA let us pay tribute in this way. As huge fans of the series, it's a lovely moment for sci-fi fans."

Sean Murray of Hello Games added, "Like everyone else we’ve been rediscovering the amazing universe of Mass Effect through the release of the Legendary Edition. I still have chills every time I see this incredibly iconic ship warping in, and was delighted to see so many people have the same reaction."

For more on the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, check out GameSpot's coverage linked below.