Mass Effect Voice Actor Shohreh Aghdashloo Joins The Tale Of Bistun Cast

Check out the game's launch trailer just ahead of its release this week.

By on

Comments

Publisher IMGN.PRO and developer Black Cube Games revealed that Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated Iranian-American actress Shohreh Aghdashloo is lending her voice to The Tale of Bistun. She portrayed Admiral Shala'Raan vas Tonbay in both Mass Effect 2 and 3. You can check her out in the newly revealed launch trailer below.

"Aghdashloo has had quite a storied career across multiple media, with starring roles in film, television, and video games. Aghdashloo adds another layer of cultural authenticity to a title made by and based on the Iranian people and their cultural history," Black Cube Games said in a press release. Aghdashloo has also appeared in Destiny 2 and The Expanse.

Click To Unmute
  1. Everything to Know About Stray
  2. Where is Titanfall 3? Apex Legends Dev Working On New FPS Game | GameSpot News
  3. Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: A Winter Night's Lazzo | Genshin Impact
  4. The Twilight Zone | Official Gameplay Trailer (Mixed Reality) | Meta Quest 2
  5. Exoprimal Roadblock Tank Full Match Gameplay
  6. Open World Terminator Game In Development
  7. Deliver Us Mars - Exclusive Dev Diary Trailer
  8. Firearms Expert Reacts To Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered’s Guns
  9. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xur Location - July 8th, 2022
  10. Esper Profile: Zora (Amunet) | Dislyte
  11. HITMAN 3: Ambrose Island (Location Reveal Trailer)
  12. DESTON Cinematic Trailer | PUBG

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Tale of Bistun - Launch Trailer Ft. Shohreh Aghdashloo

Black Cube Games team lead Amin Shahidi said, "We’re also incredibly honored to have such a talented cast — including Shohreh Aghdashloo and Marc Thompson — help us bring the world of The Tale of Bistun to life. We hope you all have a great time!” Thompson voices the omniscient narrator and has appeared in other properties like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Star Wars: Visions.

The Tale of Bistun follows an amnesiac stone carver as he awakens to a blight devouring Mount Bistun. He'll traverse the real world and the Revelations Realm, a mysterious place filled with forgotten memories, to look for answers. The game's new trailer shows off the real-time melee-focused gameplay and how the carver sculpts out statues that remind him of his past. Aghdashloo provides the trailer's narration as well, detailing the game's premise.

The Tale of Bistun launches on July 13 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Best Xbox Exclusive Games: 20 Picks For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S
See More

George Yang on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Tale of Bistun
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)