Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Trophy Guide - Full Achievement List

If you're playing Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, either exploring the Mass Effect universe for the first time or revisiting it, you might be interested in delving deep and completing the game's trophies or achievements. Whether you're playing on PS4, Xbox One, or PC, we've listed below all the trophies/achievements you can earn across all three of the Mass Effect games in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. We also note the ones you can earn by playing through all three games collectively.

There's a pretty huge number of feats to accomplish throughout the three games, but the good news is that several of them have been tweaked from the Mass Effect games' original releases--making them a little less arduous than they used to be. Here's everything you need to know to 100% each of the original three Mass Effect games and to become the ultimate Commander Shepard. Worth noting, however, that this guide does contain spoilers for the stories of Mass Effect 1, 2, and 3, so read on at your own risk.

For more about how the collection stacks up, be sure to read our Mass Effect: Legendary Edition review in progress. Otherwise, read on for all our guides!

Mass Effect 1 Trophies/Achievements

Mass Effect

When it first released on the Xbox One, Mass Effect included some truly brutal achievements--specifically, the ones that required you to beat "the majority of the game" with specific squadmates. That meant you needed to play Mass Effect several times over to clear each of the achievements. With Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, those squad achievements are significantly easier to complete, but you'll still have to put in quite a bit of work to max out your accolades as Commander Shepard.

Medal of Honor

Complete the game on any difficulty.

Completionist

Complete the majority of the game. This mostly refers to main story missions, although it does factor in some side missions. Essentially, just play the game as you like, adding side missions that seem interesting until the trophy/achievement unlocks.

Distinguished Service Medal

Complete Eden Prime. You'll unlock this through the main story.

Medal of Heroism

Complete Feros. Another main story feat.

Honorarium of Corporate Service

Complete Noveria. It unlocks when you wrap up the main story mission.

Council Legion of Merit

Complete Virmire, another main story mission.

Meritorious Service Medal

Complete Ilos, also part of the main story.

Spectre Inductee

Become a Spectre. This happens through the course of the story at the end of its first act.

Search and Rescue

Locate Dr. T'soni in the Artemis Tau cluster as part of the main story.

Charismatic

Use Charm or Intimidate to resolve an impossible situation. You can spend points on the level-up screen on Charm or Intimidate, which can give you additional dialogue options throughout the game. This achievement/trophy specifically refers to two situations: talking down Wrex on Virmire or talking Saren into shooting himself in the final confrontation.

Principled

Accumulate 75% of total possible Paragon or Renegade points. This is easy enough to do--just make majority Paragon or Renegade choices in dialogue by either choosing the upper dialogue choice (Paragon) or lower dialogue choice (Renegade) in most interactions.

Soldier Ally

Complete five missions with the Alliance Soldier squad member, Ashley Williams.

Sentinel Ally

Complete five missions with the Alliance Sentinel ally, Kaidan Alenko.

Krogan Ally

Complete five missions with the Krogan squad member, Urdnot Wrex, who you can recruit in the Citadel your first time there.

Turian Ally

Complete five missions with the Turian squad member, Garrus Vakarian, who you can recruit in the Citadel your first time there.

Quarian Ally

Complete five missions with the Quarian squad member, Tali'Zorah nar Rayya, who you can recruit during the story missions on the Citadel during your first visit.

Asari Ally

Complete five missions with the Asari squad member, Liara T'Soni, who you can recruit during a story mission on the planet Therum.

Archivist

Find all primary Alien codex entries, which include Council races, extinct races, and non-Council races. You can do this by having conversations with characters on the Normandy, the Citadel, and Noveria, and exhausting all the "Investigate" dialogue options on the left side of the conversation wheel.

Medal of Exploration I

Land on an uncharted world. You can find many of these scattered throughout the galaxy.

Medal of Exploration II

Land on four uncharted worlds. Just keep exploring the galaxy to find more worlds to land on and explore.

Medal of Exploration III

Land on eight uncharted worlds. Same as above, just keep exploring.

Lift Mastery

Use Biotic Lift 25 times. You can do this by using either Shepard's abilities or by giving orders to other characters through squad commands.

Barrier Mastery

Use Biotic Barrier 25 times. Same as above, just use squad commands in battle.

Throw Mastery

Use Biotic Throw 25 times. Same as above.

Warp Mastery

Use Biotic Warp 25 times. Same as above.

Singularity Mastery

Use Biotic Singularity 25 times. Same as above. Be sure to level up your biotic characters to unlock this ability.

Stasis Mastery

Use Biotic Stasis 25 times. Same as above.

AI Hacking Specialist

Use AI Hacking 25 times. This is a Tech ability, so be sure to use characters specializing in Tech to have access to it. You'll also need to level up other abilities to access it.

Damping Specialist

Use Damping Field 25 times. Save as above.

Electronics Specialist

Use Shield Overload 25 times. Same as above.

Sabotage Specialist

Use Sabotage 25 times. Same as above.

First Aid Specialist

Use Medi-Gel 50 times. An easy one--you can use Medi-Gel in battle to heal all your teammates, and find more Medi-Gel packs as you gather loot and explore areas. This one will probably unlock without any extra effort as you play the game.

Neural Shock Specialist

Use Neural Shock 25 times. Same as the Tech abilities above.

Colonial Savior

Complete the Bring Down the Sky mission (which was originally DLC for the original Mass Effect). You can find this mission by vising Asteroid X57 on the galaxy map.

Mass Effect 2 Trophies/Achievements

Mass Effect 2

The achievements and trophies for Mass Effect 2 remain largely unchanged. The majority will be easy enough to snag as you work through the main story. The toughest ones are those related to the Suicide Mission, which requires a lot of work through the course of the game to complete.

Mission Accomplished

Save humanity throughout the galaxy from certain annihilation. In other words, complete the game.

Missing in Action

Save your crew from an overwhelming attack. You'll complete this as part of the story.

Very Elusive

Return to active duty--another main story achievement.

Colony Defense

Defend a human colony from attack. Completed as part of the story.

Ghost Ship

Complete the investigation of a derelict alien vessel. Main story objective.

Suicide Mission

Use the Omega 4 Relay. Another main story achievement/trophy.

Against All Odds

Survive the suicide mission. Check out our complete guide to the Suicide Mission for more details (although you should try playing it once blind if you haven't).

No One Left Behind

Keep your team alive through the Suicide Mission. Our Suicide Mission guide can help.

Friend or Foe

Obtain Geth technology. You'll get this when you recruit Legion.

The Archangel

Successfully recruit Archangel. This unlocks when you recruit Garrus from Omega.

The Assassin

Successfully recruit the Assassin. This unlocks when you add Thane to the team.

The Convict

Successfully recruit the Biotic Convict. Add Jack to the squad for this achievement/Trophy.

The Justicar

Successfully recruit the Justicar. You'll get this one when Samara joins your crew.

The Krogan

Successfully recruit the Krogan. That's Grunt.

The Professor

Successfully recruit the Professor. Otherwise known as Mordin.

The Quarian

Successfully recruit the Quarian, Tali.

A House Divided

Hack a Geth collective. Complete Legion's loyalty mission to unlock this one.

Battlemaster

Gain the loyalty of the Krogan. Complete Grunt's loyalty mission; talk to him between missions to gain his trust to get him to ask about it.

Cat's in the Cradle

Gain the loyalty of the Assassin. This one is for Thane's loyalty mission. Make sure to talk to him between missions to get him to bring it up.

Catharsis

Gain the loyalty of the Biotic Convict. Jack's loyalty mission is required for the achievement/trophy.

Doppelganger

Help the Justicar resolve her mission. Take on Samara's loyalty mission to get this one; it doesn't matter how you resolve it, as long as you don't fail.

Fade Away

Gain the loyalty of Archangel. Complete Garrus' loyalty mission.

Ghost of the Gather

Gain the loyalty of the Cerberus Operative. That's Jacob, so complete his loyalty mission to get this one.

The Cure

Gain the loyalty of the Professor by completing Mordin's loyalty mission.

The Prodigal

Gain the loyalty of the Cerberus Officer, Miranda, by finishing her loyalty mission.

Treason

Gain the loyalty of the Quarian. Help Tali with her loyalty mission to earn this one.

Revenge!

Gain the loyalty of the mercenary. You need to knock out Zaeed's loyalty mission; he was originally a Mass Effect 2 DLC character, but is now included in the game in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

Broke, Blind, and Bedlam: Gain the loyalty of the thief, Kasumi, another DLC character from Mass Effect 2. Finish her loyalty mission to get this one.

Big Game Hunter

Defeat the Thresher Maw. There's only one of these creatures in the game, on Tuchanka during Grunt's loyalty mission.

Head Hunter

Perform 30 headshot kills with any weapon on humanoid targets.

Incineration Specialist

Incinerate the armor of 25 enemies. Use Incendiary Ammo to knock this one out.

Merciless

Make 20 enemies scream as they fall or are set on fire. Same as above--Incendiary Ammo will do the job, as will targeting explosive containers near enemies.

Overload Specialist

Disrupt the shields of 25 enemies. Use Overload to completely deplete an enemy shield for it to count. You can also use Disruptor ammo for this one.

Tactician

Hit 20 different targets with multiple Biotic powers to combine the effects. Use Shepard's and/or squadmates' powers in succession on enemies to achieve this objective.

Warp Specialist

Warp the barriers of 25 enemies. Target enemies with biotic barriers and make sure to completely deplete the barrier with Warp to get it to count. Ordering squadmates to use their Warp power also counts for this one.

Agent

Complete five missions discovered by scanning unexplored worlds. Follow missions in the Journal and probe planets to complete this one.

Galactic Explorer

Visit 100% of the planets in an unexplored cluster. Same thing; explore areas and use probes to knock out this achievement/trophy pretty easily.

Operative

Complete a mission discovered by scanning an unexplored world. Probe planets to find missions.

Scientist

Complete any research project in the Normandy's Laboratory. Pretty straightforward, as this system will be explained during the course of the game.

Weapon Specialist

Fully upgrade a weapon. Same as above, just focus on upgrading a single weapon to unlock this after you've received the tutorial for it.

Scholar

Unlock 15 new Mass Effect 2 Codex entries. Having conversations and interacting with objects in the world will fill this one in pretty easily.

Power Full

Evolve any power. Straightforward, just pump points into a power when you level up to get this one.

Digital Exorcist

Successfully shut down the Rogue VI in Project Overlord. Just complete the Project Overlord mission to receive this.

Heart of Darkness

Confront the Shadow Broker. Complete the Lair of the Shadow Broker mission to unlock this one.

Mass Effect 3 Trophies/Achievements

Mass Effect 3

As with the past two games, most of Mass Effect 3's trophies and achievements remain unchanged from its original release. The major difference is the removal of multiplayer achievements/trophies, since the Mass Effect 3 multiplayer mode is not included in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

Driven

Return to active duty. Get through the prologue to unlock this trophy/achievement.

Bringer of War

Chase down an assassin. This is completed as part of the story.

Mobilizer

Bring a veteran officer aboard. Continue through the Priority main story missions to unlock this one.

World Shaker

Destroy an Atlas dropped from orbit. Another main story achievement/trophy.

Pathfinder

Explore a lost city. Same as above, complete Priority assignments to complete this.

Tunnel Rat

Survive the swarm. Complete Attican Traverse: Krogan Team (or Attican Traverse: Rachni), which unlocks after you finish the mission Priority: Sur'Kesh.

Party Crasher

Sabotage a Dreadnought. Another achievement/trophy earned by completing main story Priority assignments.

Hard Target

Call down an orbital strike. Continue through the main story with Priority assignments to unlock this.

Saboteur

Disable a group of fighter squadrons. Complete the mission Rannoch: Geth Fighter Squadrons after Priority: Geth Dreadnought to unlock this achievement/trophy.

Arbiter

Win a political stand-off. Another main story achievement/trophy completed as you work through the game.

Last Witness

Extract ancient alien technology. Keep working through the main story with Priority assignments.

Executioner

Defeat an old adversary. Keep working through the main story to complete one of the late-game missions, Priority: Cerberus Headquarters. (Note that you can't finish more side missions after you take this one on.)

Well Connected

Send a warning across the galaxy. Another achievement/trophy you'll get as a matter of course during the main story.

Fact Finder

Discover an enemy's monstrous origin. Complete the assignment Kallini: Ardat-Yakshi Monastery, which becomes available after completing Priority: Citadel II.

Liberator

Stop a Cerberus kidnapping. Complete the assignment Grissom Academy: Emergency Evacuation, which unlocks after you've completed Priority: Palaven.

Problem Solver

Evacuate a scientific facility. Complete the side mission Arrae: Ex-Cerberus Scientists, available after you finish Priority: Citadel II.

Patriot

Make the final assault. Unlocked as part of the main story.

Legend

Mission accomplished. Finish the game on any difficulty.

Shopaholic

Visit a store on the Citadel. Easy and straightforward, any shopping anywhere will unlock this one.

Master and Commander

Deliver most of the Galaxy at War assets to the final conflict. You can increase your war assets by completing side missions and exploring planets.

Lost and Found

Dispatch 10 probes to retrieve people or resources in Reaper territory. Scan planets throughout the galaxy to earn this one pretty easily.

A Personal Touch

Modify a weapon. Another simple trophy/achievement; use the work bench in the Normandy's cargo bay for this one.

Combined Arms

Perform any combination of 50 Biotic combos or tech bursts. Use two Biotic or tech abilities on the same target. Abilities used by your teammates when you give them orders will count toward the goal.

Focused

Evolve any of your powers to Rank 6. Do this by leveling up Shepard on the character menu.

Untouchable

Escape a Reaper in the Galaxy Map. Occasionally a Reaper will appear on the map and pursue you as you explore an area; make a break for the nearest Mass Relay to escape.

Shield Breaker

Overload the shields of 100 enemies. Ordering squadmates to use their Overload powers works toward this goal.

Sky High

Lift 100 enemies off the ground with powers. You can hit this by ordering Biotic squadmates to use this ability.

Pyromaniac

Set 100 enemies on fire with powers. Incendiary Ammo counts toward this goal.

Eye of the Hurricane

Kill a brute while it's charging you. Pretty self-explanatory, if dangerous.

Mail Slot

Kill 10 guardians with headshots from the front while their shields are raised. These are the Cerberus troopers with riot shields. Use a sniper rifle or pistol to shoot through the view slot in their shield to unlock this one.

Hijacker

Hijack an Atlas mech. You can't hijack the first mech you come across during the main story, but every other mech you find in combat can be hijacked. To do so, fire away at the mech until you bring its yellow armor bar down to about half. At that point, you should be able to shoot out the glass of the mech's cockpit, exposing the pilot. Use a sniper rifle or other precision weapon to shoot the pilot to kill them. You can then approach the mech and take it over yourself.

Giant Killer

Defeat a Harvester. These are giant, winged creatures you'll fight a few times during the course of the game. Use ammo and abilities that are good at destroying armor to bring Harvesters down quickly.

Always Prepared

Obtain two non-customizable suits of armor. Check the Citadel stores for armor sets that fit this description; they'll each run you 50,000 credits.

Gunsmith

Upgrade any weapon to Level 10. Use the work bench in the Normandy cargo hold to upgrade your gear.

Under Pressure

Uncover an ancient secret. Complete the Despoina: Leviathan assignment. You can start the quest chain by completing the Citadel: Dr. Bryson assignment after finishing Priority: Palaven, which will unlock a slate of additional assignments to continue this story arc.

Savior

Free Omega from Cerberus Occupation. Complete the Citadel: Aria T'Loak assignment to kick off this quest chain, which will give you more assignments on Omega to finish the story arc.

Last Resort

Stop an out-of-control scheme before it's too late. Complete the Citadel: Shore Leave assignment, which will start you on a quest chain and another story arc. This one becomes available after Priority: Citadel II.

The One and Only

Defeat a group of Spectre-level opponents on Normal, Hardcore, or Insanity. Complete challenges at the Armax Arsenal Arena in the Citadel's Silversun Strip to earn this achievement/trophy.

Series Trophies/Achivements

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Since all three games are packaged together in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, there are also several achievements/trophies that correspond to playing through all three games. Using the same save file for all three also helps accomplish several of these more easily.

Insanity I

Complete Mass Effect 1, 2, or 3 on Insanity without changing the difficulty.

Insanity II

Complete two games in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on Insanity without changing the difficulty.

Insanity III

Complete all three games in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on Insanity without changing the difficulty.

Paramour I

Establish a romantic relationship in Mass Effect 1, 2, or 3. In each game, this is pretty easy to do provided you spend time talking with characters between missions and picking flirtatious dialogue options.

Paramour II

Establish or rekindle a romantic relationship in two games in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

Paramour III

Establish or rekindle a romantic relationship in all three games in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

Long Service Medal

Finish Mass Effect 1, 2, and 3 with the same character. You'll need to complete each game and carry your save file forward to unlock this one.

Recruit

Kill 250 enemies in Mass Effect 1, 2, or 3.

Soldier

Kill 1,000 enemies in Mass Effect 1, 2, or, 3.

Veteran

Kill 2,000 enemies in Mass Effect 1, 2, or, 3.

Bruiser

Kill 100 enemies with melee attacks in Mass Effect 1, 2, or, 3.