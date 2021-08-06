Mass Effect Legendary Edition Sold Better Than EA Expected It To

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition sold better than expected for publisher Electronic Arts. CEO Andrew Wilson said during an earnings briefing that the remaster of the first three Mass Effect games "reignited the passion of fans around the world" for Mass Effect. This led to a sales performance "well above our expectations."

EA did not, however, reveal a specific sales figure for the Legendary Edition. Also during EA's financial briefing, CFO Blake Jorgensen said Hazelight's It Takes Two also "showed considerable strength" for EA's bottom line. It is the second game from Josef Fares and Hazelight published by EA, following A Way Out in 2018.

Management also discussed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, saying the new version for PS5 and Xbox Series X was "also a new moment for new and returning players to jump into that amazing game."

As a result of this continued enthusiasm for Mass Effect and Fallen Order, EA said it plans to continue to invest in these franchises, and others, going forward. We already know a new Mass Effect game is in the works with a veteran team, while a sequel to Jedi Fallen Order seems very likely given the first game sold more than 10 million copies.

EA's earnings call also included some commentary around the Battlefield franchise. Management said the series is likely to return its every other year release schedule going forward, while at the same time pushing even more into live service elements. The next Battlefield game is Battlefield 2042, which releases in October, three years after Battlefield V.