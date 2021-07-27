Mass Effect Legendary Edition Players Sure Like Punching Reporters

Mass Effect is a series known for having players make big decisions, and now BioWare has released a new infographic breaking down some of the major choices players have made so far in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

From the stats revealed, it seems most players chose to go the Paragon route for most decisions, with one notable exception--confronting the reporter on the Citadel. BioWare says 68% of players chose to let their fists do the talking rather than put up with the reporter's questions.

When it comes to what version of Shepard players gravitated towards, it seems most chose to go with Male Shepard, used the Earthborn service history origin, and selected the Soldier class to boot. Not exactly the most interesting character-creation choices, but it still gets the job done. As for choices in Mass Effect 1 specifically, more players chose to save Ashley over Kaidan, 93% of players saved the Rachni Queen, and an even more impressive 94% of players had Wrex survive the mission on Virmire.

That stat in particular is revealing, given that when the first game originally released in 2007, more than a few players likely didn't have the needed charm or intimidate stats needed to avoid a deadly confrontation with Wrex. Now, over a decade later, players are a little wiser when it comes to saving the life of everyone's favorite Krogan.

Speaking of Krogan, 96% of players chose to cure the Genophage, while 96% of players also saw Tali pardoned. Garrus proved to be the most likely to survive Mass Effect 2's Suicide Mission, and he was also the most popular squadmate to bring on missions in the first Mass Effect. Mordin, on the other hand, was the least likely to survive, followed by Tali and Jack.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition brought all kinds of changes to the entire series, but the most notable updates came largely to the first Mass Effect, which saw its combat and visuals significantly improved. A new entry in the series, first teased at The Game Awards, is currently in the works at BioWare.

You can see all the statistics in the infographic below.