Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Outer Wilds Available On Xbox Game Pass Now

Xbox Game Pass became an even better deal today with the addition of three new games, although technically there are six. Game Pass subscribers now have access to the original Mass Effect trilogy with Mass Effect Legendary Edition, as well as Outer Wilds, and Embr.

The three titles are the second batch to be added to Xbox Game Pass this month. On January 4, Gorogoa, Olija, and The Pedestrian were added to Game Pass. Likewise, the service will see two more additions on January 13: Spelunky 2 and The Anacrusis.

Even with those titles, today's additions to Xbox Game Pass are the biggest players will see all month. Mass Effect Legendary Edition packs every Mass Effect title (save for Mass Effect Andromeda) into one game, complete with all of their respective expansions and even some modern enhancements. In GameSpot's review of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Editor Jordan Ramée said that the collection "isn't this huge transformation for the original trilogy" but makes Mass Effect 1 "a more enjoyable experience than playing the original game today" while improving the visuals of the two other entries.

Game Pass's other major addition today, The Outer Wilds, arrives months after the game received a major expansion. Titled Echoes of the Eye, it's not clear if the expansion is included in the Game Pass version of the game. Embr, a goofy co-op title where players fill the shoes of freelance firemen, rounds out today's Xbox Game Pass additions with something a bit more lighthearted than genocidal sentient machines and an exploding star.