Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Mod Gives You A Chance To Explore In First Person

One of the coolest parts about remasters and remakes of games is that the mod community is often revitalized, and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is no exception. Not content with the third-person perspective of the trilogy, one enterprising player has created a mod that converts the exploration sections of all three games into first-person.

Called First Person Mode on NexusMods, the mod was made by user "Jade" and specifically focuses on any section of the game that doesn't involve combat. That means that you can use this to go explore the Citadel or do anything that doesn't require Shepard to pull out a gun. It'll also revert to third-person perspective if you enter into a conversation, but the ability to take in the incredibly rich non-combat areas of the trilogy from Shepard's perspective is still fantastic.

Gallery

In order to install it, you'll need a PC copy of Mass Effect Legendary Edition as well as the ME3Tweaks Mod Manager. Then you can install the First Person Mode mod from NexusMods and get exploring. From the looks of the images on the mod's page, it really changes the impact of the environments--not least because you won't have Shepard cluttering up the screen. You can see some of those images in the gallery above.

Interestingly enough, a new interview from a former developer on the trilogy revealed that there was a plan for an official first-person Mass Effect title for Nintendo DS. That never came to be, so the mod's the best we've got for the moment. Even if you're not interested in mods, though, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is still worth checking out. In GameSpot's 8/10 review of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, we praised many of the visual and performance tweaks that went into the remake.