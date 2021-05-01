Pokemon Snap Returnal Tips Guide Prime Day Returnal Review Nier Replicant Weapons & Endings Roblox Adopt Me

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Launch Update Is Reportedly Huge, Patch Notes Leak

The Mass Effect series' remaster is still a couple weeks away, but we already know what's coming in the day one update.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which packages up upgraded remasters of the first three Mass Effect games as well as (almost) all of the DLC, is coming on May 14. However, it appears we already know what's coming in the game's day one update: performance tweaks, lighting improvements, and quite vague "miscellaneous content fixes."

First noticed by Twisted Voxel, Mass Effect Legendary Edition's Patch 1.1 has already gone live on PlayStation servers. On the update's page on Orbis Patches, it comes in at 11.8 GB and brings with it a set of changes that isn't too surprising for a day one patch.

The patch notes, which are quite sparse, reveal a handful of tweaks to make the game run better. These include stability improvements, bug fixes to prevent crashes, and lighting improvements. Finally, the patch also brings benefits to ambient occlusion, a graphics feature that increases the realism of shadows and lighting.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be playable on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, although there isn't a specific PS5 or Xbox Series X|S version just yet. You can preorder Mass Effect Legendary Edition now, and you can currently grab the game for $10 off at Newegg. The Legendary Edition brings a sweeping graphical overhaul to the series, and it also implements a number of combat and gameplay improvements to make the mechanics more consistent and modern across the games.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Patch 1.1 Notes:

  • Improves performance
  • Improves stability and fixes crashes
  • Improvements to Ambient Occlusion (AO)
  • Lighting improvements--both visual and performance-related
  • Miscellaneous content fixes
