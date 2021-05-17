Mass Effect Legendary Edition Is Crushing It On Steam Right Now

BioWare's Mass Effect Legendary Edition is finally out now, and the PC edition is doing very well on Steam. VGC noticed that the game reached a concurrent player figure of 59,650 to put it into the top 30 most popular games on Valve's PC storefront.

According to VGC, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is now the new record-holder for highest concurrent players on Steam for any BioWare game. Across EA overall, however, the record belongs to the massively popular battle royale game Apex Legends (330,879).

Importantly, EA only just recently brought its games to Steam, having previously released them exclusively through Origin on PC. Still, starting off with more than 59,000 concurrent users is seemingly a positive sign and indicative of the strength of the Mass Effect series.

The Legendary Edition includes updated versions of Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. If you're looking for some help getting started, we've assembled a number of Mass Effect Legendary Edition tips, tricks, and guides to help you out.

BioWare is also working on a brand-new Mass Effect game to follow 2017's Mass Effect: Andromeda. The game, which is being worked on by a team of veterans, is likely still in the early stages of development and is expected to release after Dragon Age 4.

For more, check out GameSpot's Review in Progress for Mass Effect Legendary Edition.