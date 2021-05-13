Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Cross-Saves Will Transfer On Xbox, Not PlayStation

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is playable on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but only one platform will let you transfer saves if you started playing Legendary Edition on the last generation. According to notes provided by EA, Xbox consoles will support cross-save transfers, but PlayStation will not.

EA addresses the question of "Gen4" and "Gen5" consoles--meaning the PS4/Xbox One generation and the new PS5/Series X generation--stating that only the Xbox consoles support "save roaming."

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will support performance boosts, with options to increase the resolution and framerate. The PS5 version supports 60fps and up to 4K resolution, while the Series X version boasts up to 120fps and 4K. The store listing for the Xbox version says it supports Smart Delivery, which auto-detects your hardware to download the appropriate files, and also notes that it's optimized for Series X|S.

Preloading is now live across all platforms to prepare for launch on Friday, and if you'd rather get a physical edition, the PS4 version is discounted on Amazon. BioWare has also floated the idea of bringing back the Mass Effect 3 multiplayer mode--one of the few things missing from this compilation--if there's sufficient demand for it. Check out our Mass Effect: Legendary Edition preorder guide for more details.