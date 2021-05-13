Destiny 2 Cross-Play RE Village Walkthrough PS5 Restocks Season of the Splicer WoW Community Unpleased PlayStation Days Of Play

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Cross-Saves Will Transfer On Xbox, Not PlayStation

If you want to take your Mass Effect: Legendary Edition saves with you to the new generation, be careful which platform you choose.

By on

Comments

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is playable on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but only one platform will let you transfer saves if you started playing Legendary Edition on the last generation. According to notes provided by EA, Xbox consoles will support cross-save transfers, but PlayStation will not.

EA addresses the question of "Gen4" and "Gen5" consoles--meaning the PS4/Xbox One generation and the new PS5/Series X generation--stating that only the Xbox consoles support "save roaming."

Click To Unmute
  1. Mass Effect - Legendary vs Original Graphics Comparison | Characters, Eden Prime, Citadel
  2. Mass Effect Legendary Edition New Character Creator Options Gameplay
  3. Mass Effect Legendary Edition: First 40 Minutes Of Gameplay
  4. 28 Minutes of Days Gone PC Gameplay
  5. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - The Final Preview
  6. Mass Effect Legendary Edition Livestream
  7. Hood: Outlaws & Legends Video Review
  8. 11 Minutes of Scarlet Nexus Preview Gameplay
  9. Hilarious Battlefield Bugs & Glitches Compilation
  10. 16 Minutes Of New World Expedition Gameplay
  11. Final Fantasy VIII Gets Heavier With Music Video From Video Game Band Super MadNES
  12. The History Of Battlefield's Destruction

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Rarest Mass Effect Moments You Might Not Know About

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will support performance boosts, with options to increase the resolution and framerate. The PS5 version supports 60fps and up to 4K resolution, while the Series X version boasts up to 120fps and 4K. The store listing for the Xbox version says it supports Smart Delivery, which auto-detects your hardware to download the appropriate files, and also notes that it's optimized for Series X|S.

Preloading is now live across all platforms to prepare for launch on Friday, and if you'd rather get a physical edition, the PS4 version is discounted on Amazon. BioWare has also floated the idea of bringing back the Mass Effect 3 multiplayer mode--one of the few things missing from this compilation--if there's sufficient demand for it. Check out our Mass Effect: Legendary Edition preorder guide for more details.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)