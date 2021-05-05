Mass Effect Legendary Edition Console And PC Performance Detailed, Day One Patch Notes Revealed

Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which includes upgraded remasters of the first three Mass Effect games as well as (almost) all of the DLC, releases on May 14. Today, EA revealed some additional information about what you can expect from the game's performance across consoles and PC.

Not surprisingly, the remasters will be able to reach really high performance on PC. According to the developer, the PC version will support 240 frames per second and 240 Hz refresh rates. On the other hand, all console versions will have the option to prioritize graphical fidelity or to prioritize framerate.

EA also shared a breakdown of the maximum resolution and framerate across the various consoles. Not surprisingly, PS5 and Xbox Series X enable the highest resolution of the consoles; Xbox Series X alone can output 120fps if you have a compatible TV (PS5 only supports 60fps). Here's the full breakdown:

Console Performance Quality PS4 Up to 60fps and 1080p Up to 30fps and 1080p PS4 Pro Up to 60fps and 1440p Up to 30fps and 4K PS5 Up to 60fps and 1440p Up to 60fps and 4K Xbox One Up to 60fps and 1080p Up to 60fps and 1080p Xbox One X/Xbox Series S Up to 60fps and 1440p Up to 30fps and 4K Xbox Series X Up to 60fps and 4K Up to 120fps and 4K

In addition to details about performance, Mass Effect Legendary Edition's day one update recently leaked. It appears that the patch will include performance tweaks, lighting improvements, and quite vague "miscellaneous content fixes."

First noticed by Twisted Voxel, Mass Effect Legendary Edition's Patch 1.1 has already gone live on PlayStation servers. On the update's page on Orbis Patches, it comes in at 11.8 GB and brings with it a set of changes that isn't too surprising for a day one patch. However, it still means those getting the disc will have to wait a bit before they can actually play.

The patch notes, which are quite sparse, reveal a handful of tweaks to make the game run better. These include stability improvements, bug fixes to prevent crashes, and lighting improvements. Finally, the patch also brings benefits to ambient occlusion, a graphics feature that increases the realism of shadows and lighting.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be playable on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, although there isn't a specific PS5 or Xbox Series X|S version just yet. You can preorder Mass Effect Legendary Edition now, and you can currently grab the game for $10 off at Newegg. The Legendary Edition brings a sweeping graphical overhaul to the series, and it also implements a number of combat and gameplay improvements to make the mechanics more consistent and modern across the games.

In addition, EA released a whole slate of additional Mass Effect media and other non-game content that was originally included with deluxe editions of Mass Effect 1, 2, and 3. The package of content, coming in at 1.7 GB of music, art books, comic books, and a digital lithograph, is available now--and best part is, it's free.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Patch 1.1 Notes: