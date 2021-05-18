Mass Effect: Legendary Edition - All Romance Options, How They Work, And How To Unlock Them

Note: This post contains spoilers for all three Mass Effect games in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, as we'll be running down all of your romance options, as well as pointing out how they can continue throughout all three games. Read on at your own risk.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition brings together the three original Mass Effect games, and with it, all their various choices. One of the big upshots of the Mass Effect series is that you can play through the games on the same save file, and therefore, make cascading choices throughout the series that build on one another. Among those choices are whether to strike up romantic relationships with your crew members, and with whom. Those choices can carry forward, allowing you to start a single romance, take part in several relationships, and even rekindle old flames by the end of the series.

But creating relationships with the characters of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition requires some effort, and not all of them are available to every version of Commander Shepard. Your character choices can lock out some relationships, and not every character will be interested in a male or female Shepard. Here's what you need to know about all your romance options and how to unlock the various relationships throughout Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

Mass Effect 1

In the first Mass Effect game, your romance options are the most limited of the series. You can only create romantic relationships with one of three characters: Kaidan Alenko, Ashley Williams, and Liara T'Soni.

If you choose to start a relationship with one of these characters, you can continue it in Mass Effect 3, which will give you access to different story scenes in both games. There also is additional story content in Mass Effect 2 related to all three relationships. Finally, kicking off a romantic relationship with a crewmate will earn you the Paramour trophy or achievement.

You can also trigger a scene with the Asari Consort, Sha'ira, on the Citadel, although this is a one-off moment and doesn't create a long-term relationship.

Kaidan Alenko

Requirement: Female Shepard

Romance available: Mass Effect 1, Mass Effect 3

As with all your romance options, the trick to getting Kaidan into a relationship is to spend time with him in between missions--specifically, between the main missions you complete on Therum, Feros, Noveria, and Virmire. After each of these (and sometimes after side missions), you should find Kaidan on the Normandy and speak with him. Use the "Investigate" dialogue options to learn more about his background, and make sure to pick Paragon, friendly, and flirty dialogue options, as opposed to standoffish or abrasive ones.

Keep visiting Kaidan between missions, most importantly the main ones, to keep the relationship moving forward.

While you're romancing Kaidan, it's also possible to romance Liara, if you've rescued her from Therum and spent time conversing with and flirting with her. Kaidan will eventually ask you about your feelings for Liara, and you'll have to reassure him to maintain the romance. If you manage to keep both people on the hook, eventually, they'll both confront you about it and ask you to choose. If you pick Liara or suggest maintaining the three-way relationship, Kaidan will bug off (although you can still convince Liara later).

Finally, you'll have a big choice that will determine whether you can romance Kaidan on Virmire. You'll have a choice between Ashley and Kaidan, and choosing the person who's not your romance interest will result in the end of your relationship.

The romance can advance after you return to the Citadel, where you'll have another meeting with Kaidan--so make sure to continue to show your interest and treat him well. After that, the romance will conclude with a sex scene on the way to your next mission, provided you choose Paragon choices and submit to Kaidan's advances.

Note that you can continue your relationship with Kaidan in Mass Effect 3, but you don't necessarily have to stay loyal to him through Mass Effect 2. Still, if you want to maintain the relationship, choose Paragon dialogue choices in both those games.

Ashley Williams

Requirement: Male Shepard

Romance available: Mass Effect 1, Mass Effect 3

Ashley's romance track is pretty much identical to Kaidan's. After recruiting Ashley on Eden Prime, she'll stick with your crew for the rest of the game, giving you opportunities to talk with her in between missions. Seek out Ashley after the main story missions on the Citadel, Feros, Therum, Noveria, and Virmire, and always choose the "Investigate" dialogue options to get to know her better. You should also always opt for flirty dialogue options and Paragon options that are friendly, as opposed to Renegade options, which will be standoffish.

Continue to meet with Ashley between missions to keep pushing the relationship through the course of the game.

As with Kaidan, it's also possible to pursue Liara at the same time as pursuing Ashley. If you tell Ashley you're into Liara, that'll end her romantic relationship with you. If you keep pursuing both, however, eventually they'll confront you together. At that point, if you pick Liara or suggest maintaining both romances, you'll lose Ashley as a love interest for the rest of the game.

Virmire is also a pivotal point for your relationship with Ashley. Choosing the person on Virmire who is not your love interest will end your relationship with them.

Finally, you'll get a romance scene with Ashley when you return to the Citadel and, if you continue to choose flirty and Paragon dialogue options, another one on the Normandy during the next mission that can culminate in a sex scene between her and Shepard, if you're receptive to it.

As with Kaidan, you can continue your relationship with Ashley in Mass Effect 3, but you don't necessarily have to stay loyal to her through Mass Effect 2. Still, if you want to maintain the relationship, choose Paragon dialogue choices in both those games.

Liara T'Soni

Requirement: Male or Female Shepard

Romance available: Mass Effect 1, Mass Effect 3

The requirements for romancing Liara aren't too different from Kaidan and Ashley, with one additional caveat: You need to find and rescue Liara early in the game in order to have enough time to actually create a bond. That means you want to head to the Artemis Tau sector as your first mission after becoming a Spectre and leaving the Citadel.

Once you have Liara on the team, romancing her works pretty much identically to Kaidan and Ashley. You'll need to talk to her between missions, specifically the major ones on Feros, Noveria, and Virmire. When you do so, choose Paragon dialogue options and flirty options that make your desires known. Liara will start to warm up to Shepard over time and admit a fascination with them, but will also mention that she's reluctant to start a relationship and isn't very experienced--so be sure to be reassuring.

While you're pursuing Liara, you can also pursue either Kaidan or Ashley, which will result in Liara asking after your feelings about them. If you tell her you're into one of them, you'll end your relationship with Liara; if you don't but keep flirting with both, you'll eventually be confronted by both Liara and the other squadmate. If you choose the other person over Liara, that'll end your relationship with her; however, if you suggest continuing both relationships, your human love interest will end the relationship, but it's still possible to visit Liara again and convince her to stick with you.

You'll see two more romance scenes later in the game, one when you return to the Citadel after Virmire, and one as you travel to the next mission. In both cases, make sure to pick options that show your interest in Liara and fall on the Paragon side of the dialogue scale. If you continue to pursue Liara, the last scene will conclude with a sex scene between her and Shepard.

As with the other two Mass Effect 1 romance options, you can continue or rekindle your relationship with Liara in Mass Effect 3. Having a relationship with her can also lead to additional story and dialogue options in Mass Effect 2 during the Lair of the Shadow Broker mission arc. You don't have to stay loyal to Liara through Mass Effect 2 to restart the relationship in the final game, but doing so will change some dialogue you get in both.

Asari Consort Scene

Your last romance option in Mass Effect 1 is a one-night stand situation, accessible to any Shepard character. It becomes accessible after you visit the Asari Consort, Sha'ira, on the Citadel's Presidium. Sha'ira will ask you to speak with Septimus, a Turian general who is spreading rumors about her that she finds unflattering, and get him to stop.

You can find Septimus in Chora's Den, where you can speak with him and convince him to give up his campaign against the Consort. It's not especially hard to do if you pick dialogue options that advance your goal. You can also find success if you've leveled up your Charm or Intimidate skills enough to unlock those dialogue options. If you give up convincing Septimus, you'll fail the mission.

Once you get him to leave Sha'ira alone, Septimus will ask you to talk to an elcor diplomat to help fully clear her name. Find him in the embassy office next to Udina's on the Presidium. A quick conversation will complete the assignment, allowing you to return to Sha'ira.

When you get back to the Asari Consort, she'll offer you a Gift of Words. You can accept it or complain; if you choose the dialogue option "That's it?" you'll trigger a pretty short romantic scene between Shepard and the Consort that suggests they get it on.