Mass Effect, Anthem Designer Corey Gaspur Passes Away

"Corey was a talented designer and an even better person."

Game developer Corey Gaspur, who worked at BioWare for nine years, has passed away. BioWare announced his passing in a blog post today.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our friend and colleague Corey Gaspur. Corey was a talented designer and an even better person. We offer our condolences to Corey's family and everyone that knew him. We will miss you."

During his time at BioWare, Gaspur worked as a designer on Sonic Chronicles, Dragon Age: Origins, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. Most recently, he served as the lead designer on BioWare's new IP, Anthem, which was announced at E3.

New BioWare boss Casey Hudson commented on Gaspur's passing, saying on Twitter that Gaspur was an "amazing designer and friend."

Dragon Age director Mike Laidlaw also shared his condolences.

