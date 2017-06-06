Mass Effect: Andromeda Patch 1.08 Out Now, Here's What It Does
The patch expands Scott Ryder's romance options, fixes bugs, and more.
The next Mass Effect: Andromeda patch has landed. BioWare today released update 1.08, which expands the romance options for Scott Ryder, adds new options to the character creator, fixes bugs, and more.
Scott Ryder can now romance Jaal. BioWare points out that he's the first squadmate of the same sex that Scott Ryder can become romantic with. Additionally, the update addresses one of Andromeda's romance-themed achievements.
"Scott Ryder did not have a same-sex squadmate available as a romance option, nor could the achievement for completing three romances be achieved with only male same-sex partners," BioWare explained in a blog post.
"And as the Angara have expressed their fluidity in how they perceive gender, it seemed only natural that Scott could have a relationship with Jaal," the developer added. "The relationships with your crew are some of the most loved and cherished parts of our games, so we wanted to make sure we got it right. We consulted with members of the LGBTQ community, both externally and within our own studios. After carefully considering all feedback, we decided this was an important change to make, and one that made sense for Jaal, Scott, and the Angara."
BioWare added that it hopes the relationship between Scott Ryder and Jaal "feels as fulfilling and memorable for Scott as it does for Sara."
Today's Andromeda update also improves the game's character creator by adding two new head options, one each for male and female. There is also a new complexion option and more skin tones. Additionally, all hairstyles are now unlocked for both sexes, as is a new bald option.
What's more, you can now change your appearance mid-game at a station on the Tempest.
Outside of those changes, the next patch fixes a number of bugs, including one where the audio for ammo pick-ups would not play correctly. Another issue addressed with this update is when melee attacks would not work if the revive icon was close to the center of the screen.
The full patch notes for Andromeda's 1.08 update follow below.
Mass Effect: Andromeda 1.08 Patch Notes:
Single player
- Ryder's appearance can now be changed onboard the Tempest
- Expanded the range of options available in the character creator
- Jaal can now be romanced by Scott Ryder
- Dialogue for Hainly Abrams was adjusted to change the flow of personal information she discusses with Ryder.
- Fixed issue with Nomad upgrades Shield Crafting quest
- Nexus level and cryo pod points are retroactively granted
- Vendors now carry weapon mods for Level 60-71 players
- Vendors now sell weapon augmentations for automatic fire, burst fire, and single-shot fire
- Improved clarity of descriptions for augmentations
- Plasma Charge system now works properly for shotguns
- Beam Emitter augmentation now causes guns to fire a constant beam with scaling damage based on the weapon's damage per second
- [PC] Added experimental support for Dolby Vision technology
Multiplayer
- Stealth Grid challenge now increments properly
- Fiend no longer sprints when within 10 meters of target, and will decelerate to base speed
- Enabled movement correction during Fiend attacks to reduce incidence of players seeing Fiends attacking in the wrong direction
- Improved movement prediction for some enemies in tight spaces to reduce appearance of teleportation
- Fixed issue that prevented melee attacks if the revive icon was near center screen
- Fixed issue where ammo pick-up audio incorrectly played
- Fixed issue where Backlash could malfunction while moving
- Using Stealth and Recon Visor together no longer increases duration of invisibility for Turian Agent
- Fixed issue where weight reduction modifications wouldn’t reduce weight
- The Revive Pack Transmitter now displays the revive radius in the loadout screen
- Equipping the Cobra RPG now interrupts reloading
- Player turns to Adhi when getting synced to avoid teleportation issue
- Fixed issue where enemies would occasionally enter T-pose when hit
- Improved visual and audio cues for player ready status in Multiplayer lobbies
- Added "Lights" option to customization options
