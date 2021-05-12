Destiny 2 Cross-Play RE Village Walkthrough PS5 Restocks Season of the Splicer WoW Community Unpleased PlayStation Days Of Play

Mass Effect 3's Multiplayer Mode Could Return If There's Demand For It

Though it's not in the Legendary Edition, Mass Effect 3's multiplayer mode isn't dead and gone.

It turns out that Mass Effect 3's online multiplayer experience could make some kind of return in the future, according to Mass Effect: Legendary Edition's project director.

In an interview with GameSpot sister site CNET, project director Mac Walters was asked if the still-active Mass Effect 3 online multiplayer offering would come back in some capacity. Walters didn't deliver a straight answer but said it depends on the reception the Legendary Edition receives and if there's a demand for multiplayer.

Now Playing: Mass Effect Legendary Edition – Official Remastered Comparison Trailer

"I would never say no to that," Walters said. "We want to see what kind of reception the Legendary Edition gets and what the demand for the multiplayer is. And then we'll ask ourselves if we have the resources and time to bring it up to the quality level we and fans want."

This echoes a similar sentiment from earlier this year, in which Walters confirmed that multiplayer would be cut from Mass Effect: Legendary Edition so developer BioWare could focus on overhauling the single-player experience.

Mass Effect 3's multiplayer was praised at the time for its squad-based, cooperative action and integration into the game's overarching narrative.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches on May 14 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility. It's currently discounted on Amazon, so be sure to check out our Mass Effect: Legendary Edition preorder guide to learn about the available bonuses and our preloading guide to find out when Mass Effect: Legendary Edition can be downloaded.

