Masahiro Sakurai Seemingly Teases Kid Icarus: Uprising For Nintendo Switch

Budding YouTube star and occasional game developer Masahiro Sakurai has posted another insightful video to his channel, which focuses on the difficulty system in 2012's Kid Icarus: Uprising for the 3DS… but not without throwing in a potential hint regarding the game's future at the end.

After explaining his thought process behind Uprising's difficulty feature--which was called The Fiend's Cauldron, hence the name of the video--Sakurai signs off with the following: "It sure would be nice to play Kid Icarus: Uprising on a home console. I wonder if someone will ever port it?"

This is not the first time a port of the 3DS exclusive Uprising has been mentioned, as back in July a prominent online source of Nintendo-related leaks named Zippo claimed that a Nintendo Switch remaster was in development at Bandai Namco, and that it would feature a "more accessible control scheme" as well as a "much-needed boost" to the graphics.

The Fiend's Cauldron, as the video explains, was a method of allowing players to make each stage of the game as challenging as they wished. It was implemented to prevent players from getting stuck on any one chapter, as not only could they change difficulty on the fly, but any failed missions would see an immediate drop in difficulty.

Uprising was only the third game in the Kid Icarus franchise when it launched in 2012, and it remains the series' most recent release. It followed the original NES title in 1986 and the Game Boy's Kid Icarus: Of Myth And Monsters in 1991.